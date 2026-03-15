Ferrari unveils 849 Testarossa in India, bets on rising luxury demand

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari unveiled the 849 Testarossa, its most powerful road car yet, marking the company’s first national-level model launch in India and signalling a deeper push into one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury markets. Priced at ₹10.37 crore (ex-showroom) the plug-in hybrid super sports berlinetta, positioned at the top of Ferrari’s global range, was introduced at an event in Mumbai attended by chief executive Benedetto Vigna and chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera.

The newly unveiled 849 Testarossa replaces the SF90 Stradale and represents Ferrari’s most advanced hybrid performance car. Powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors, the car delivers 1,050 horsepower and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in under 2.3 seconds.

The model reflects Ferrari’s broader strategy of maintaining multiple propulsion technologies rather than committing exclusively to electrification.

“Electric will be part of the future, but it is not our responsibility to decide what customers should drive,” Galliera said. “We will continue investing in combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars.”

For Ferrari, the launch is less about immediate volumes and more about strengthening its long-term presence in India, where rising wealth and a growing community of collectors are driving interest in high-performance luxury cars. “Ferrari is not a volume maker. We are not looking for thousands of cars. What matters is building connection, community and passion with the market,” Galliera said.

Ferrari first entered India around 15 years ago amid concerns about infrastructure and high import duties. The company established dealerships in New Delhi and Mumbai to build brand awareness and cultivate relationships with enthusiasts.

According to Ferrari executives, the market has now reached a level of maturity that justifies greater investment and engagement. “We realised that the level of knowledge and connection with the market had reached a stage that required a different presence,” Galliera said, adding, “What we are doing today is a continuation of a long-term strategy.”

Apart from the dealerships in Mumbai and New Delhi, the company currently operates a service point in Bengaluru, but plans to expand its service footprint to reach customers in other parts of the country.

“We have identified several locations where we could establish workshops and assistance centres closer to clients,” said Francesco Bianchi, head of Ferrari’s Far and Middle East hub.

Ferrari is also shifting its approach in Asia from a purely product-led model to one that combines cars with immersive brand experiences.

The Mumbai launch was the first step in that strategy. Later this year, the company plans to host Universo Ferrari, an immersive event designed to showcase the brand’s heritage, racing legacy, customisation programmes and customer experiences. “These events are meant to bring Maranello closer to India,” Bianchi said, referring to Ferrari’s headquarters in Italy.

The company also plans to organise test drives and driving experiences during the year to introduce potential customers to what it calls the “driving thrills” of its cars.

Ferrari executives say interest in the brand in India is increasing rapidly, driven by wealth creation and a younger generation of entrepreneurs. Indian Ferrari owners are also among the youngest globally and show strong demand for personalised vehicles through the company’s tailor-made programme.

“In India, many customers want something unique. They don’t want a standard car—they want a car designed around them,” Bianchi said.

While the company declined to disclose sales numbers, executives confirmed that demand has been rising steadily in recent years. Ferrari’s global business model which produces cars only against confirmed orders provides some resilience during supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical volatility.

For Ferrari, India remains a relatively small market compared with regions such as Europe, the United States and West Asia. But executives believe the country’s economic momentum and entrepreneurial culture align closely with the brand’s values.

“India is a young country with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. That energy resonates with Ferrari’s philosophy of innovation and passion," Galliera said.

With wealth expanding beyond traditional hubs such as Mumbai and Delhi, the company expects demand to spread across more cities in the coming years.

“We sensed the wave of interest growing,” Galliera said. “When you see that happening, you invest. That is what Ferrari is doing in India today.”