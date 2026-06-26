Fidelity Investments buys 2% stake in Lodha Developers for ₹1,864 crore

Financial services company Fidelity Investments has purchased a 2 per cent stake in Lodha Developers for Rs 1,864 crore from two promoter entities through open market transactions, according to block deal data on the NSE.

US-based Fidelity Investments, through its eight affiliates, including FMRC Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund and FRST II Strat Adv Fide Interl Fund, bought a total of 1,98,81,296 shares, or 1.99 per cent stake, in Lodha Developers.

The transactions were executed in eight separate tranches on Thursday at an average price of Rs 937.85 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,864.56 crore.

Meanwhile, two promoter group entities of Mumbai-based realty firm Lodha Developers, Hightown Constructions Pvt Ltd and Homecraft Developers and Farms Pvt Ltd, collectively sold the same number of shares at the same price, as per the data.

After the stake sale, the combined holding of promoters and promoter group entities in Lodha Developers has dropped to 70.28 per cent from 72.27 per cent.

Shares of Lodha Developers rose 1.28 per cent to close at Rs 949.90 apiece on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Fidelity Investments sold a 1.3 per cent stake in e-commerce firm Meesho for Rs 988 crore.

In April this year, Lodha Developers reported a 9 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,008.1 crore for the quarter ended March, mainly driven by higher income.

Its profit stood at Rs 922.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The total income rose to Rs 4,840 crore during the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 4,420 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, it added.

In January, Fidelity sold a 1.94 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands for Rs 261 crore.