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Home / Companies / News / Fidelity pares Meesho stake, raises ₹988 crore through share sale

Fidelity pares Meesho stake, raises ₹988 crore through share sale

The shares were sold in the price range of ₹165.18-165.21 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹988.15 crore

Meesho

Meesho (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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American financial services company Fidelity Investments on Wednesday divested a 1.3 per cent stake in e-commerce firm Meesho for ₹988 crore through open market transactions.

Fidelity Investments, through its two affiliates, FID FDI 2117 LLC and FID FDI 312 LLC, offloaded a total of 5,98,16,300 shares representing a 1.31 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm, according to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold in the price range of ₹165.18-165.21 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹988.15 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, FID FDI 312 LLC owned a 1.13 per cent stake in Meesho, as per shareholding data available on the BSE.

 

Details of the buyers of Meesho's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

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Shares of Meesho fell marginally to close at ₹166.16 apiece on the NSE.

Last month, Meesho said its consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹166.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,391.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review increased 47.13 per cent to ₹3,531.21 crore compared to ₹2,399.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

During the same month, Meesho announced that its board has approved an investment of up to ₹100 crore in its subsidiary Meesho Payments Pvt Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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