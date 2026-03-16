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Fino Payments Bank denies links to betting and gaming activities

Bank says reports of an ED probe into online gaming transactions are speculative and clarifies that the ongoing DGGI investigation relates to programme managers and merchants

Fino Payment Bank

Shares of Fino Payments Bank fell nearly 19 per cent on Monday to hit an all-time low of Rs 136 on the BSE before recovering to close 17.15 per cent lower at Rs 140.05.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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Fino Payments Bank on Monday denied any involvement in betting or gaming activities, following media reports suggesting that the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) may recommend a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into certain online gaming transactions linked to the bank over suspected instances of money laundering.
 
In an exchange filing, the lender termed reports about the alleged expansion of the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or involvement of the ED as “non-factual and speculative”. The bank said it is not subject to any investigation by any authority other than the DGGI’s Hyderabad unit.
 
 
The bank further clarified that the ongoing investigation by the DGGI relates to certain programme managers and merchants associated with multiple banks, including Fino, and does not pertain to the lender’s own GST compliance.
 
Fino also said media reports claiming that a court had rejected bail in the matter were “completely incorrect”.
 
On February 27, Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, was arrested under provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act and the State Goods and Services Tax Act. The company had subsequently clarified that the investigation relates to a business partner and not to its own GST compliance.

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Following Gupta’s arrest, the bank appointed its chief financial officer, Ketan Merchant, as interim chief executive officer.
 
The payments bank had received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to convert into a small finance bank.
 
The lender also said deposit balances have grown nearly 9 per cent over the past two weeks, reaching an all-time high of Rs 2,900 crore as of March 13, 2026. Around 1.5 lakh new banking accounts have been opened since February 27, averaging nearly 10,000 new accounts a day.
 
Shares of Fino Payments Bank fell nearly 19 per cent on Monday to hit an all-time low of Rs 136 on the BSE before recovering to close 17.15 per cent lower at Rs 140.05.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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