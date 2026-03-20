Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman to step down, Ravi Iyer to lead transition

Flipkart on Thursday said its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman will move on from his role, with the executive set to remain for a transition period to ensure continuity.

During this period, Ravi Iyer, CFO at Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organisation.

“Sriram has been a valued member of the leadership team and has played an important role in strengthening our finance organisation over the years. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future,” Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Venkataraman said it had been a privilege to be part of the company’s journey and to work alongside its team.

Leadership strengthening continues

The company has also appointed Nishant Verman as senior vice president, corporate development and partnerships.

Verman rejoins Flipkart after founding Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked in Microsoft’s corporate development team and in technology investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce firm has been strengthening its leadership and operations as it prepares for a public listing.

Recent appointments include Jason Chappel as vice president and group controller, Amer Hussain as vice president of supply chain for grocery and Flipkart Minutes, Jane Duke as chief ethics and compliance officer, and Vipin Kapooria and Yogita Shanbhag in senior roles.

Former Meta executive Dan Neary also joined Flipkart’s board in December.

IPO plans in focus

Flipkart recently completed shifting the domicile of its holding company from Singapore to India, a key step towards a potential domestic listing.

People familiar with the matter said the company could target an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of 2026 or in calendar year 2027, depending on market conditions and business readiness.

The firm is aiming for a valuation between $36 billion and $50 billion and may raise $1 billion to $2 billion in a pre-IPO funding round to establish a valuation benchmark.

Flipkart has also initiated early discussions with investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan for a potential listing in India.

Market opportunity

India’s e-commerce market is projected to reach $325 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21 per cent, according to a Ficci-Deloitte report.

Flipkart competes with Amazon, Reliance JioMart and Tata Group’s e-commerce platforms as it positions itself for the next phase of growth as a fully India-domiciled company.