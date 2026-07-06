Flipkart clears 2nd ESOP liquidity event after meeting board-set milestones

Flipkart will allow eligible employees to cash out a portion of their employee stock options for the second time under a previously announced liquidity programme, after the Walmart-owned ecommerce company met performance milestones set by its board, according to an internal memo from Group Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy reviewed by Business Standard.

Under the Flipkart Stock Option Plan 2026, all active employees as of July 15, 2026, will be able to liquidate up to 5 per cent of their outstanding stock options that vested between July 16, 2023 and July 15, 2026. The liquidity price has been set at ₹713.4 per option, with payouts scheduled for August 2026, according to the memo.

The programme marks the second discretionary ESOP liquidity event, after Flipkart had told employees last year that a follow-on window would be contingent on achieving specific business goals. Krishnamurthy said the board approved the new liquidity event after reviewing the company's progress.

“After reviewing the progress we have made together, the Board has approved this second discretionary ESOP liquidity event,” Krishnamurthy wrote in the note to employees.

The move comes as Flipkart prepares for its next phase as an India-domiciled company, a restructuring widely viewed as a precursor to a public listing. The company has been rewarding employees through periodic stock buybacks, as it seeks to retain talent amid intensifying competition across ecommerce and quick commerce.

In the memo, Krishnamurthy said Flipkart had continued to post strong growth despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, crediting employees for helping strengthen the company's long-term foundations.

“We've had an exciting year so far, and despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, our growth has remained strong… This liquidity event is our way of recognising the value we have created together,” he said.

Flipkart’s ambitions remain “to build one of the world's most admired technology and commerce companies from India”, Krishnamurthy said. “The opportunity ahead of us is immense and I firmly believe our best work is still to come,” he wrote.