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Flipkart deal helps Netflix log record quarterly subscriber gains in India

Netflix reported record quarterly paid subscriber additions in India and 18 per cent revenue growth in Q3 2026, aided by its transaction-based loyalty partnership with Flipkart

Netflix

Netflix recorded its highest-ever quarterly paid subscriber additions in India in Q3 2026, aided by its partnership with Flipkart’s loyalty programme. | Image: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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Flipkart’s partnership with Netflix helped the streaming platform record its highest-ever quarterly paid subscriber additions in India in the July-September quarter, with the company also reporting 18 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the country.
 
Netflix disclosed the performance in its Q3 2026 shareholder letter, highlighting the results from its first transaction-based loyalty bundle with Flipkart. 
Announced on July 31, 2026, the partnership allows eligible Flipkart Plus members to earn a 30-day Netflix Mobile subscription every month by completing four qualifying orders of ₹299 or more each. The benefit is available on eligible purchases across Flipkart, Flipkart Grocery and Flipkart Minutes.
 
The model links everyday shopping to entertainment access, allowing customers to unlock a streaming subscription through their transactions rather than paying separately for the qualifying month’s plan. The subscription benefit can be earned again each month by meeting the order requirement.
 
 
“With our first transaction-based loyalty bundle with Flipkart, we achieved our largest quarter ever of paid net additions in India and grew Q3 revenue in India around 18 per cent year over year on a F/X neutral basis,” Netflix said in its shareholder letter.

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The partnership brings together Flipkart’s e-commerce, grocery and quick-commerce platforms with Netflix’s streaming service. This is creating a transaction-led route to customer acquisition for the entertainment platform while offering an additional benefit to shoppers.
 
For Flipkart, the arrangement expands the utility of its loyalty programme by connecting shopping frequency with access to a global streaming service. The model also creates an incentive for eligible customers to consolidate more of their monthly purchases on its platforms.
 
Netflix did not disclose the number of subscribers added through the partnership or quantify its contribution to the company’s overall subscriber additions and revenue growth.
 
The India performance comes amid competition among streaming platforms to expand paid subscriptions through local content, pricing strategies and distribution partnerships.
 

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 6:14 PM IST