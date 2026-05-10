Flipkart deploys AI tools to scale small-town sellers across India

Flipkart is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help small-town Indian sellers expand nationally, as the Walmart-owned ecommerce platform bets that empowering its 1.4 million sellers will strengthen its market position ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

The company has built AI-driven dashboards that offer real-time support in Hindi and other regional languages, giving sellers in smaller cities access to demand forecasting, pricing intelligence and trend analysis previously unavailable to businesses of their scale. Sellers can now ask voice-enabled systems what to manufacture, when to stock inventory and how to price products — guidance that, according to Flipkart’s head of marketplace and grocery, has helped some businesses scale within weeks.

The push reflects a broader structural shift in Indian ecommerce. The industry is projected to grow to $250 billion by 2030 from about $90 billion now, according to a report by Google and Deloitte. This growth is increasingly being driven not from metros but from Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, where first-time entrepreneurs and artisan communities are building digital-first brands with national reach. The report said AI will be a key lever in this journey, as algorithms hyperpersonalise shoppers’ demands by streamlining operations and simplifying decision-making, leading to a 30-35 per cent increase in profitability.

Facing competition from Amazon, Reliance’s JioMart and Tata Group’s digital commerce platforms, Flipkart argued its edge lies in execution speed and an entrenched presence in non-metro India.

“The key differentiator will be the speed of technology adoption,” said Sakait Chaudhary, the company’s head of softlines, grocery and marketplace. Flipkart said its deep customer base in Tier 3 and 4 markets gives sellers concentrated access to demand from smaller cities.

“Today we are able to reach almost every seller on a real-time basis,” said Chaudhary. “We understand their problems and respond to queries.”

Sellers can interact with Flipkart’s AI systems in Hindi and other regional languages through voice-enabled dashboards to ask about product demand, pricing trends and future sales opportunities. Sellers entering categories such as ethnic kurtas, for instance, can receive AI-generated insights on colours and demand patterns for the months ahead.

The practical impact has been swift in some cases. One seller, after asking the platform what products could be manufactured using existing capacity, was advised to produce mosquito nets ahead of summer demand. Within about 45 days, the seller set up production with family members and began selling on Flipkart.

“Such insights are helping small sellers translate market intelligence into businesses much faster and scale more rapidly,” said Chaudhary.

Flipkart has also focused on simplifying onboarding and day-to-day operations. Sellers can now upload products within seconds, while automated rate cards cover margins, commissions, shipping and returns. New product selection on the platform has doubled over the last two years. The company has also introduced the ‘Next Gen programme’, a seller dashboard that provides region-wise demand trends, pricing intelligence and consumer preferences to help businesses scale and diversify.

The results in smaller markets have been significant. Sellers from Tier 2 markets have recorded growth of more than 80-85 per cent, while sellers from Tier 3 and 4 towns have grown over 40-45 per cent. New seller additions in these markets have doubled, with brands from smaller cities posting 2X-3X growth. About 30 per cent of Flipkart’s sellers now come from Tier 2, 3 and 4 markets, contributing a broad range of products for customers nationwide.

The momentum is visible at the local level. In Saharanpur, a town known for wooden handicrafts, Flipkart set up a seller education hub that helped artisans bring products online — participating sellers grew nearly 10X within three months. Chaudhary said the broader shift reflects how younger entrepreneurs in smaller towns are increasingly building businesses and creating jobs closer to home.

That pattern is evident among individual sellers. Orika Spices, based in Sonepat, Haryana, has been building digital-first brands on Flipkart since 2021-22, with Marinade Mixes and Lemonades emerging as customer favourites. “Flipkart’s Next Gen programme and platform-led initiatives helped us witness 5X growth since joining,” said Akshita Budhiraja, co-founder of Orika Spices.

Arthi Raguram, founder of Deyga Natural Skincare from Erode, Tamil Nadu, joined Flipkart in 2023. Products including Beetroot Lip Balm and Aloe Vera Gel have become customer favourites on the platform. “Flipkart’s marketing and seller tools, insights and analytics supported us in taking business decisions,” said Raguram.

With an IPO potentially on the horizon next year, some observers have questioned whether a public listing could change how the marketplace operates or increase pressure on sellers. Chaudhary described the IPO as a milestone rather than a strategic shift, saying the company’s focus on seller technology, expansion into smaller towns and support for entrepreneurs would remain unchanged.

“IPO does not change our focus on democratising the marketplace,” he said.