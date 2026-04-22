Flipkart expands circular push into fashion with denim take-back plan

Under the “Swap on Jeans” initiative, customers can exchange used denim while making a purchase, with doorstep pickup enabled through Flipkart’s last-mile delivery network. The programme, which launched in Bengaluru, has expanded to over 260 pin codes across the city and Delhi-NCR, integrating recycling into the buying process through partnerships focused on reuse and upcycling.

Flipkart said India generates over 70 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually, nearly 60 per cent of it consumer-linked, putting pressure on already strained recycling systems. While much of this waste is collected informally, only about half is diverted from landfills, with fragmented collection and limited return pathways constraining reuse.

“Given this context, initiatives like ‘Swap on Jeans’ play a critical role in embedding circularity into everyday purchase decisions, making responsible disposal more accessible, convenient and scalable for consumers,” the company said. “Through this, Flipkart aims to strengthen textile recycling by addressing collection gaps and building a value-recovery framework that turns waste into a sustainable asset, with plans to expand to more pin codes and additional textile categories.”