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Home / Companies / News / Flipkart narrows FY26 losses as revenue rises 18%, margins improve

Flipkart narrows FY26 losses as revenue rises 18%, margins improve

Walmart-backed e-commerce company reports improved margins in first consolidated results tied to its move to India

Flipkart, Flipkart Fulfillment, Flipkart Store

Flipkart Group comprises several business verticals, including Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip (Photo: PTI)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

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Flipkart Group narrowed its losses in the year ended March 2026 as revenue rose 18 per cent and margins improved, according to consolidated results published by the Walmart-backed e-commerce company as part of its move to redomicile in India, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
 
Adjusted Ebitda improved by roughly ₹1,500 crore, while the adjusted operating margin improved by 2.3 percentage points to negative 5.4 per cent, helped by a 23 per cent increase in gross margin and lower overheads.
 
Its advertising business grew 31 per cent.
 
Higher finance costs, derecognition of deferred tax assets recognised in earlier periods and certain one-off exceptional items, however, limited the reduction in net loss to about ₹180 crore.
 
 
Adjusted operating business losses before finance costs, tax, other income and exceptional items narrowed by approximately ₹1,600 crore year-on-year, a reduction of about 17 per cent.

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The improvement in gross margins reflected better unit economics.
 
At the profit-after-tax level, however, gains were moderated by higher finance costs, the derecognition of deferred tax assets recognised in earlier periods and certain one-off exceptional items.
 
The results have been published under Flipkart Internet Private Limited and reflect the group’s performance for the year ended March 2026.
 
They provide a historical view of the business rather than a current trading update.
 
Flipkart Group comprises several business verticals, including Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip.
 
These businesses operate across multiple legal entities and are supported by other verticals, including platform services, logistics and specialised businesses.
 
They also share common technology infrastructure, loyalty programmes and supply-chain capabilities.
 
Stakeholders should refer to the consolidated financial statements of Flipkart Internet Private Limited when assessing the Flipkart Group’s overall financial performance for the reporting period.
 
Founded in 2007, Flipkart has helped expand access to e-commerce in India for customers, sellers, merchants and small businesses.
 
The Flipkart marketplace has more than 500 million registered customers and offers more than 150 million products across over 80 categories.
 
More than 1.4 million sellers, including Shopsy sellers, participate on the platform.
 

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 3:35 PM IST