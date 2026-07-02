Flipkart hires former Tata Digital CTO Vaidya to lead supply-chain tech

Flipkart has appointed Vinay Vaidya as Senior Vice President, Technology for Supply Chain, as the Walmart-owned e-commerce company continues to strengthen its technology leadership.

Vaidya will lead technology and platforms across fulfilment services, seller experience, trust and safety, and the marketplace. He will also drive innovation in logistics and AI-powered capabilities.

“Vinay has led at that intersection across some of the most complex commerce environments, and he will play an important role in helping us strengthen the technology foundations that power Flipkart’s next phase of growth,” said Balaji Thiagarajan, chief product and technology officer at Flipkart.

Vaidya is a product and technology leader with more than two decades of experience building and scaling digital commerce businesses. Most recently, he served as chief technology officer at Tata Digital, where he led technology strategy, platform modernisation and large-scale digital transformation.

Before joining Tata Digital, Vaidya spent nearly 18 years at Amazon, where he helped build foundational capabilities across Marketplace, the Seller Ecosystem, Payments, Search and Browse, and Amazon India. His experience spans product, engineering, customer experience and supply chain functions across multiple categories, including grocery.

“What excites me most about Flipkart is the opportunity to build technology at a scale and complexity that is uniquely Indian,” Vaidya said. “From empowering millions of sellers to enabling one of the country’s largest supply chains, technology has the potential to make commerce simpler, faster and more inclusive. I’m excited to join the team and help build the next generation of platforms that power this journey.”

Vaidya’s appointment reflects Flipkart’s continued investment in building one of India’s strongest technology leadership teams. Earlier this year, the company also strengthened its leadership bench with the appointments of Goda Ramkumar as vice president, Data Science and AI Solutions; Mohan Palisetti as vice president, Fintech and Payments Engineering; Nitesh Jain as distinguished architect; Smita Ojha as vice president, Core Platform Engineering; and Amit Sharma as vice president, Program Management.