Flipkart hires senior tech leaders to strengthen AI, fintech capabilities

Commenting on the appointments, Balaji Thiagarajan, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart, said, “Our investments in technology leadership will help us build more relevant, seamless and trusted experiences for customers while continuing to drive innovation for sellers and partners across the ecosystem.”

Ramkumar, who most recently led data science and applied AI at Swiggy, will oversee AI and data science across Flipkart's marketplace operations, trust and safety, planning and fulfilment functions. She previously held leadership roles at Ola and airline software provider Sabre.

“I am looking forward to strengthening AI and data science capabilities that are relevant to how India shops, sells and experiences commerce,” said Goda Ramkumar, vice president, data science and AI solutions, Flipkart.

Palisetti, a former Mastercard senior vice president of engineering, will oversee Flipkart's fintech and payments engineering operations. He previously held senior technology roles at PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and D E Shaw.

“I am looking forward to scaling payments and fintech experiences that are trusted, inclusive and meaningful for customers across India,” said Palisetti.

Jain has joined as distinguished architect and will help shape Flipkart's engineering strategy, with a focus on system reliability, developer productivity and platform architecture. He brings more than two decades of experience building software systems and developer infrastructure, including leadership roles at Razorpay, Angel One and Walmart Global Tech.

“I look forward to working with the teams to build systems that are more resilient, efficient and ready for what commerce demands in the coming decade,” said Jain.