Flipkart's India Post tie-up signals a more asset-light logistics strategy

Flipkart has partnered with India Post (Department of Posts) to expand and strengthen its last-mile delivery services across India. According to the company, by leveraging India Post's network of over 160,000 post offices, with the majority located in rural areas, the collaboration specifically targets deeper penetration into remote and underserved regions.

For years, Flipkart built scale through owned infrastructure such as Ekart, warehouses, seller systems, and deep urban delivery networks. At a time when Amazon is aggressively expanding fulfilment and delivery infrastructure in India, Flipkart’s latest move suggests a more partnership-led approach to scaling delivery reach, especially across smaller towns and lower-density markets where logistics costs remain difficult to manage.

So is Flipkart now moving towards a more hybrid and asset-light logistics strategy as India’s ecommerce logistics landscape expands?

What will customers get?

The collaboration between Flipkart and the Department of Posts combines India Post’s network with Flipkart’s technology and supply chain systems. Customers will also get access to cash-on-delivery services, prepaid orders, and returns through India Post.

“Over the years, Flipkart has built one of India’s largest supply chain ecosystems, covering 95 per cent of serviceable pincodes and processing billions of shipments annually. To make e-commerce more inclusive across Bharat, this collaboration combines Flipkart’s technology and operational capabilities with India Post’s trusted network and unparalleled reach,” a Flipkart spokesperson told Business Standard.

Why hybrid logistics models are gaining importance

Industry experts say companies are exploring hybrid delivery models that combine owned networks with external partnerships.

“Hybrid logistics is not a new concept, but the way Flipkart is approaching it reflects something more deliberate,” Siva Balakrishnan, founder and chief executive officer at Vserve, told Business Standard. “As ecommerce scales deeper into India, no single fulfilment model handles everything well. In-house infrastructure gives control. Third-party networks give reach. Combining both is what allows a marketplace to stay responsive without overextending.”

ALSO READ: Flipkart's Shopsy bets on AI to win India's next 100 million shoppers The economics of serving low-density markets has become increasingly important as ecommerce growth expands beyond major metros into smaller towns and semi-urban regions. Deliveries across such geographies are often more expensive because shipment density is lower and infrastructure utilisation remains uneven.

What India Post brings to table

In a statement, the Department of Posts said the partnership would support faster deliveries, stronger operational coordination, and seamless technology integration for parcel movement across urban, semi-urban, and rural regions. The agreement also includes OTP-based delivery authentication and real-time shipment tracking.

“The possession of all logistics components is viewed as an advantage before any consideration is taken of the costs and inflexibility involved,” Balakrishnan said. “Working in conjunction with dedicated logistics firms provides room for growth without having to commit funds to infrastructure, which may not always be used.”

He added that external logistics partnerships give companies greater operational flexibility during demand spikes and expansion into new geographies.

Walmart sharpens focus on profitability and capital efficiency

The move also comes at a time when Walmart is pushing stronger operational discipline and profitability improvements at Flipkart ahead of a potential public listing in the future. Walmart acquired a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in 2018 for $16 billion and currently owns more than 80 per cent of the company.

Walmart President and CEO John Furner recently praised Flipkart’s average 13-minute delivery capability through Flipkart Minutes.

“In India, Flipkart now operates more than 800 micro-fulfilment centres used for fast delivery,” Furner said during Walmart’s Q1 FY2027 earnings call.

Flipkart is reportedly planning to scale its dark store network for Flipkart Minutes to nearly 1,200 stores as competition intensifies in quick commerce.

Quick commerce is reshaping logistics priorities

The rapid rise of quick commerce is reshaping logistics priorities for e-commerce firms, forcing companies to build separate strategies for urban instant delivery and nationwide parcel movement. That could explain why Flipkart is simultaneously investing heavily in quick commerce infrastructure while leaning on India Post for a broader nationwide reach.

Experts say partnerships with external logistics providers can help companies preserve capital while continuing to scale aggressively.

“Captive infrastructure is expensive to build, slow to scale, and difficult to right-size when demand shifts,” Balakrishnan said. “External networks absorb a lot of that variability, particularly during peak periods when owned systems face the most pressure.”