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Home / Companies / News / Flipkart adds senior hires as it prepares for potential IPO next year

Flipkart adds senior hires as it prepares for potential IPO next year

Flipkart has appointed senior leaders in legal and corporate development, strengthening governance and strategic capabilities as it prepares for its next growth phase and a potential IPO

Flipkart

Flipkart (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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Flipkart is continuing to strengthen its leadership bench as it prepares for its next phase of growth and a potential initial public offering as early as next year. The e-commerce firm has appointed Sharayu Jadhav as vice president, legal, and Varun Gupta as vice president, corporate development. These appointments underscore Flipkart’s continued focus on building institutional depth, strengthening governance frameworks, and enhancing strategic capabilities to create long-term value as the company enters its next phase of growth within India’s digital ecosystem.
 
“Building institutional depth is central to how we scale. Sharayu and Varun’s combined expertise, from managing rigorous legal frameworks to navigating complex acquisitions, will contribute meaningfully to this journey of growth,” said Seema Nair, chief human resources officer, Flipkart.
 
 
Jadhav returned to Flipkart following senior leadership roles at Acko and Razorpay, where she oversaw legal governance and cross-border transactions. During her earlier stint with Flipkart, she handled legal responsibilities across Wholesale and Myntra. As vice president, legal, Jadhav will lead the legal framework for marketplace, supply chain, data privacy, technology law, and labour and employment. Her role is focused on strengthening legal strategy and enabling business execution within a robust governance structure.
 
Sharayu Jadhav, vice president, legal, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart operates at the intersection of scale, innovation, and an evolving regulatory landscape. I am excited to be back with the company and look forward to strengthening the legal frameworks that support large-scale digital operations. The objective is to enable seamless business execution while ensuring strong compliance and legal rigour across all business charters.”
 
In his role as vice president, corporate development, Varun Gupta will lead strategic investments, acquisitions, and ecosystem partnerships, as well as Flipkart Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of Flipkart. With a career spanning nearly two decades in corporate development and investment banking, Gupta joins Flipkart from Reliance, where he led strategic corporate development and equity capital initiatives. He brings deep expertise in strategic acquisitions, capital raises, and business incubation across multiple sectors, including retail, telecom, media, and technology.

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Varun Gupta, vice president, corporate development, Flipkart, said, “Joining Flipkart at this stage of its growth presents a significant opportunity to drive value through targeted partnerships and investments that create long-term impact. I look forward to supporting the company’s strategic growth priorities as it expands its ecosystem and builds future capabilities.”
 
As Flipkart grows at scale, the company said these appointments reflect its continued focus on building the leadership and capabilities required to support agility, strong governance, and long-term strategic growth.
 
Flipkart recently promoted a cohort of senior executives. The Walmart-owned e-commerce company elevated Kunal Gupta to senior vice president, highlighting his track record of driving turnarounds and building sustainable, high-growth operations across categories. In a separate set of vice president promotions, Flipkart elevated Anurag Nair, Gaurav Patwari, Nishitkumar Mehta, and Tafeem Uddin Siddiqui, reflecting its push to deepen leadership across categories, travel, enterprise systems, and policy.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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