Flipkart Minutes hits 1K micro-fulfilment centres as qcom race heats up

Less than two years after launching Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart has expanded its quick-commerce network to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 130 cities and 8,000 pincodes, as it steps up competition with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. The company said order volumes have grown fivefold over the past year and that it plans to expand to about 1,500 centres in the coming months.

The growth has been driven by rising adoption among Gen Z shoppers and rapid expansion in smaller markets, with Flipkart saying its business in Tier-II and Tier-III cities has grown 42-fold from a year earlier. The figures underscore how quick commerce is evolving beyond a metropolitan convenience service into a broader retail channel across India.

Jefferies estimates suggest the gap between the market leader and challengers remains significant: Blinkit processed 917 million orders in FY26 through 2,243 dark stores across more than 200 cities, compared with Zepto's 640 million orders from 1,139 dark stores in 66 cities and Instamart's 412 million orders from 1,143 dark stores across 129 cities.

“We are currently adding close to 100 dark stores every month, and over the coming months, we could potentially reach approximately 1,500 micro-fulfilment centres,” Hemant Badri, senior vice-president and head of supply chain at Flipkart Group, told Business Standard.

Badri said the company remained focused on expanding its value-led grocery offering rather than responding directly to competitors.

Badri said Flipkart's advantages include its large customer base and nearly two decades of data on Indian shopping behaviour.

“The second advantage is our deep understanding of Indian consumers, built over nearly two decades,” said Badri. “We understand purchase behaviour, value-seeking patterns and category preferences across different consumer segments.”

Kunal Gupta, senior vice-president and head of Flipkart Minutes, said what began as a way to fulfil everyday essentials has evolved into a fundamentally new shopping habit for millions of Indians.

“Customers are not just ordering more; they are ordering differently,” Gupta said. “Demand is spreading beyond grocery into electronics, beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories, while order volumes have grown fivefold over the past year.”

Over the past year, Flipkart Minutes expanded into more than 90 new cities, including Ambala, Bokaro, Darbhanga and Jorhat. The company said business in Tier-II and Tier-III markets grew 42-fold from a year earlier, highlighting the increasing adoption of quick commerce beyond major metropolitan areas.

“Value is a critical driver in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, and as an organisation, we remain committed to delivering the best possible value to consumers,” said Gupta.

Gen Z shoppers account for more than 40 per cent of Flipkart Minutes' customer base and are its fastest-growing user cohort. They are purchasing across categories ranging from groceries to beauty, electronics and wellness products.

Consumer engagement has also increased alongside category expansion. Flipkart said average order values for fruits and vegetables rose 30 per cent, repeat purchases increased by more than 20 per cent and demand spread across electronics, beauty and wellness categories.