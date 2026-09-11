Friday, September 11, 2026 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Flipkart's Super.money bets on AI agents to take on bigger rivals

Flipkart's Super.money bets on AI agents to take on bigger rivals

The fintech has begun rolling out its consumer agents and plans to cover all of its customer base in the next two months, Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sikaria said

flipkart

The initial agents will be free for customers but as their use grows the firm will find ways of making money from them including via subscription services | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sankalp Phartiyal
 
Flipkart-owned digital payments platform Super.money is rolling out artificial intelligence agents that can autonomously shop for products and buy gold, betting that the technology can help it stand out from larger rivals.
 
The fintech has begun rolling out its consumer agents and plans to cover all of its customer base in the next two months, Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sikaria told Bloomberg in an interview. Super.money, which has about 20 million monthly active users, is starting with agentic shopping on Flipkart and enabling gold purchases when prices dip to levels specified by customers.
 
Super.money will eventually broaden out online shopping via agents beyond Flipkart and expects the AI assistants to handle bill payments and investments, potentially allowing users to delegate transactions. The push is part of a strategy to use agents to drive faster product innovation that will boost revenues. 
 
 
“Because we are a very value-conscious country, we believe that price-led or value-led agents will do well,” said Sikaria. “These are essentially payment agents, which are built in partnership with merchants.”

Also Read

Claude, Anthropic

Silicon Valley voices growing concern over existential risks of AI

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman

OpenAI open to slowing cutting-edge AI, CEO Sam Altman tells staff

Technology, artificial intelligence, Telecom industry

AI could possibly end humanity but how are humans supposed to process that?

Wipro

Wipro's AI push deliver productivity gains equal to 20,000 workers: CTO

Kunal Gupta, senior vice president and head of Flipkart Minutes

Flipkart Minutes quadruples business as quick-commerce battle intensifies

 
The initial agents will be free for customers but as their use grows the firm will find ways of making money from them including via subscription services.
 
Super.money expects about 20% of its engineering costs this year to go toward building and scaling consumer agents. In about three to four years once the model works, “30% to 40% of the revenues of the organization can come from agentic use cases,” Sikaria said.
 
The Super.money app, which was launched in 2024, offers financial services including payments, credit cards, loans and fixed deposits.
 
It competes in India’s crowded fintech market with players such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay and Paytm, which together offer transactions through the homegrown quick payments system called UPI.
 

More From This Section

Coforge (Photo: Company website)

Chairman OP Bhatt hid audit findings from board members, says Coforge

Pocket Entertainment, Pocket FM

Pocket Entertainment crosses $500 mn ARR as business grows 70%

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Fintechs should treat customer data as fiduciary responsibility: RBI Guv

L to R - Amit Gupta, MD & CEO, Hero Motors Ltd, Pankaj M. Munjal, Chairman, Hero Motors Ltd and Abhishek Munjal, Director, Hero Motors Ltd at the IPO press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, September 10, 2026

Hero Motors sets eyes on tech takeovers to grow customer basepremium

image

Birla Estates readies for bigger build, plans to add up to ₹15K cr GDV

Topics : Artificial intelligence Flipkart Flipkart to use AI AI Models

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 10:15 AM IST