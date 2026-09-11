Flipkart's Super.money bets on AI agents to take on bigger rivals

By Sankalp Phartiyal

Flipkart-owned digital payments platform Super.money is rolling out artificial intelligence agents that can autonomously shop for products and buy gold, betting that the technology can help it stand out from larger rivals.

The fintech has begun rolling out its consumer agents and plans to cover all of its customer base in the next two months, Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sikaria told Bloomberg in an interview. Super.money, which has about 20 million monthly active users, is starting with agentic shopping on Flipkart and enabling gold purchases when prices dip to levels specified by customers.

Super.money will eventually broaden out online shopping via agents beyond Flipkart and expects the AI assistants to handle bill payments and investments, potentially allowing users to delegate transactions. The push is part of a strategy to use agents to drive faster product innovation that will boost revenues.

“Because we are a very value-conscious country, we believe that price-led or value-led agents will do well,” said Sikaria. “These are essentially payment agents, which are built in partnership with merchants.”

The initial agents will be free for customers but as their use grows the firm will find ways of making money from them including via subscription services.

Super.money expects about 20% of its engineering costs this year to go toward building and scaling consumer agents. In about three to four years once the model works, “30% to 40% of the revenues of the organization can come from agentic use cases,” Sikaria said.

The Super.money app, which was launched in 2024, offers financial services including payments, credit cards, loans and fixed deposits.

It competes in India’s crowded fintech market with players such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay and Paytm, which together offer transactions through the homegrown quick payments system called UPI.