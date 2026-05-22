Flipkart taps India Post to expand e-commerce reach across smaller towns

E-commerce firm Flipkart said it has partnered with the Department of Posts (India Post) to strengthen commerce connectivity and expand digital commerce participation across smaller towns and traditionally underserved regions. The collaboration enhances Flipkart’s existing reach by leveraging India Post’s trusted network of over 150,000 post offices, bringing greater convenience and access to customers across Bharat.

Flipkart said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding digital commerce participation and strengthening access across smaller towns and underserved regions. By combining India Post’s trusted national network with Flipkart’s technology-led commerce ecosystem, the partnership aims to improve accessibility and bring the benefits of e-commerce to more customers across Bharat.

“This collaboration brings together India Post’s extensive national footprint and Flipkart’s technology and supply chain capabilities to create one of India’s most expansive commerce access networks,” said the company. “By extending reliable delivery services, doorstep convenience and enhanced accessibility to more regions, the initiative supports greater inclusivity and strengthens participation in India’s digital commerce ecosystem.”

The collaboration will begin in Maharashtra and Gujarat, followed by expansion to additional states in the coming months. In a major step towards enabling trust and convenience, customers, including first-time shoppers, will have access to cash-on-delivery, prepaid orders, as well as easy returns through India Post.

Over more than a decade, Flipkart’s supply chain has evolved into an integrated doorstep delivery network that stands among India’s largest, covering 95 per cent of pincodes and processing upwards of 3 billion packages annually.