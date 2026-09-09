Flipkart tests 'Eat In' food delivery, pilots standalone Minutes app

Walmart-backed Flipkart is stepping up its expansion into new commerce categories, testing its food-delivery service ‘Eat In’ with employees in Bengaluru while rolling out a standalone app for its quick-commerce business, Flipkart Minutes, according to people familiar with the developments.

The company plans to expand ‘Eat In’ to its wider employee base around September 15 before a potential consumer launch in Bengaluru, while the Minutes app is being offered to a limited group of users ahead of a broader rollout expected before Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale in October, according to the sources.

The moves come as Flipkart seeks to deepen its presence in fast-growing segments spanning food delivery and quick commerce, where it faces established players including Zomato and Swiggy, and emerging rival Rapido.

Early this year, Rapido's food-delivery service Ownly went live across Bengaluru. The platform operates on a zero-commission model. Delivery on the platform is managed by a network of logistics partners that earn by providing logistics services. The Ownly platform had close to 20,000 restaurants and continued to scale rapidly. Ownly was recently onboarded as an industry partner for the fifth edition of the NRAI Food Delivery Summit 2026, organised by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). The partnership brought Ownly’s restaurant-first approach to a prominent industry forum focused on the evolving needs of restaurants, cloud kitchens and the wider food-tech ecosystem.

Swiggy, meanwhile, is pursuing the price-sensitive segment through Toing, a standalone food-delivery app that has gained traction since its launch. Brokerage CLSA recently estimated Toing’s weekly active users at about 33 million, close to Zomato’s roughly 35 million.