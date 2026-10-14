FMCG majors eye stake in Farmley at potential ₹2,000 crore valuation

Emami , ITC, Britannia and Orkla India are among the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies interested in acquiring a significant stake in healthy snacking brand Farmley, in a transaction that could value the company at ₹2,000 crore, The Economic Times reported.

A group of early investors holding a combined 31 per cent stake in Farmley has put its shares on the block. The proposed transaction could involve a minority stake sale or a majority stake sale, depending on whether founders Akash Sharma and Abhishek Agarwal also decide to sell their holdings, according to The Economic Times report. The founders together hold 32 per cent in the company.

ALSO READ: Paytm's First Games gets ₹5,008 cr relief in GST demand reduction KPMG is advising the selling investors, with preliminary bids expected by the end of October. Other investors include Omnivore Partners, DSG Consumer Partners, Alkemi Growth Capital, Insitor Partners, Indigram Labs and Trifecta Capital. L Catterton, which holds a 21 per cent stake, is unlikely to sell its shares in the current round, according to the report.

Founded in 2017 by IIT alumni Sharma and Agarwal, Farmley initially operated as a business-to-business supplier of dry fruits and nuts to retail ventures. It shifted to a direct-to-consumer brand in 2021.

In 2025, L Catterton invested about ₹194 crore in Farmley as part of a ₹223-crore Series C funding round, acquiring a 21 per cent stake and valuing the company at ₹944 crore. According to The Economic Times report, the round also allowed some existing investors to partially exit, while DSG Consumer Partners increased its stake.

Farmley reported revenue of ₹396 crore in FY25, up 72 per cent from ₹230 crore in FY24. The company had targeted revenue of ₹600-700 crore for FY26, according to media reports, and is expected to post revenue of ₹700-750 crore in FY27. Around 80 per cent of its revenue comes from online sales through e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.