Fortis Healthcare arm receives ₹117 crore income tax demand, weighs appeal

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Saturday said its arm Fortis Hospitals Ltd has received a demand notice of Rs 117.04 crore from the income tax authority.

Fortis Hospitals Ltd is in receipt of an income tax order dated March 27, 2026, for AY 2024-25 and a demand of Rs 117.04 crore has been raised, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company is evaluating all options, including filing an appeal and rectification application against the said order, it added.