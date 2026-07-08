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Fortis healthcare reappoints Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as MD for two more years

Fortis Healthcare's board has approved the reappointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Managing Director for two years from March 19, 2027, subject to shareholder approval

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare

PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

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Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved reappointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Managing Director for a further period of two years effective from March 19, 2027. 
The current term of Raghuvanshi as Managing Director (designated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) is expiring on March 18, 2027, Fortis Healthcare Ltd said in a regulatory filing. 
Considering the expertise and his role in steering the growth of the company, the board of directors in their meeting held on Wednesday recommended his re-appointment for a further period of two years, effective from March 19, 2027, it added.
The reappointment is subject to approval of the shareholders, the company said. 
 

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Topics : Fortis Healhcare Fortis shareholder

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

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