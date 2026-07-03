Fortis Healthcare signs pact with Dion Group for 300-bed Odisha hospital

Fortis Healthcare has signed an operations and management (O&M) agreement with Dion Group to operate a 300-bed greenfield multi-specialty hospital at Dion Riverside Township in Trishulia, Cuttack, Odisha.

The hospital will be developed by Bhubaneswar-headquartered Dion Group, a real estate and infrastructure developer with residential, commercial and integrated township projects in Odisha that is expanding into hospitality and healthcare infrastructure.

Once operational, the hospital will serve patients in Odisha and neighbouring regions. Located in the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar corridor, it is planned as a Centre of Excellence for multiple specialties and will provide tertiary and quaternary care services backed by advanced diagnostics, critical care infrastructure and specialised clinical programmes.

The agreement marks Fortis Healthcare's first major presence in Odisha and is part of the company's strategy to expand access to healthcare through brownfield expansion, inorganic growth, operations and management agreements, and asset-light growth models.

"We are delighted to partner with Dion Group for this important healthcare project in Odisha. The upcoming 300-bed multi-specialty hospital will play a significant role in improving access to advanced tertiary care services for patients across Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and neighbouring regions," said Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer of Fortis Healthcare.

"This collaboration represents an important milestone in Fortis Healthcare's growth journey and reflects our continued commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare infrastructure across India. We look forward to bringing Fortis' clinical excellence, patient-centric care and operational expertise to Odisha," he added.

"At Dion Group, our vision has always been to create integrated communities supported by world-class infrastructure and services. As one of Odisha's leading development groups, we are committed to contributing meaningfully to the state's growth and quality of life. We are pleased to partner with Fortis Healthcare, one of India's leading healthcare providers, to bring a world-class multi-specialty hospital to Odisha," said Manoj Sahoo, promoter of Dion Group.

"This collaboration brings together Fortis' proven clinical and operational expertise with our vision of creating modern healthcare infrastructure for the state. The project will help address the growing demand for advanced healthcare services and provide patients access to quality medical care closer to home," he added.

According to the companies, the proposed hospital is expected to strengthen the region's healthcare ecosystem by improving access to specialised treatment, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state for complex medical care, and supporting advanced clinical services, medical talent and healthcare innovation.