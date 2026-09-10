Fortune to set up ₹60,000 cr hyperscale AI data centre park in Telangana

Fortune plans to develop a hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) data centre park in Telangana at an initial estimated outlay of Rs 60,000 crore, the company said.

The proposed Fortune Data Center Park will be spread over about 170 acres in Kandukur Mandal of Ranga Reddy district, within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region.

At full build-out, cumulative capital deployment could rise to Rs 1 trillion as additional phases and operator infrastructure are commissioned, the company added.

The announcement comes as Telangana witnesses a series of data centre investments this year from players such as TCS-HyperVault for a 1 GW AI data-centre campus in Hyderabad, Amazon for a data centre at Bharat Future City, and UPC-Volt, among others, which may cumulatively see investments of around Rs 1.5 trillion.

“India’s demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure is expanding rapidly. The Fortune Data Center Park is being developed with leading global data-centre operators and hyperscalers, with sustainability integrated into the design. The use of treated greywater, low-water cooling technologies and closed-loop water management is expected to reduce freshwater demand significantly, while long-term solar and wind procurement will form an important part of the park’s power strategy,” said Ramakrishna, managing director, Fortune Hospitality and Infra.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state is actively positioning itself as a global AI data-centre hub while remaining committed to its environmental and net-zero goals.

Separately, Fortune has submitted a proposal to acquire 300 acres in Sanand, Gujarat, for developing another data centre park.

The proposal is at a preliminary stage and is subject to land allotment and statutory approvals.

The Fortune Data Center Park forms part of the emerging digital-infrastructure corridor around Hyderabad and Bharat Future City.

The campus will offer direct connectivity to NH-765, Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, along with dedicated road links and a planned carrier-neutral fibre backbone.

The project is expected to generate 4,000-5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, including roughly 1,000 high-skilled technical, engineering and operational positions.

The development is being led by Fortune Hospitality & Infra LLP through its project special purpose vehicle, Sudeeksha Estates LLP, in partnership with leading global data-centre operators and hyperscalers.

The campus is planned to support an IT load of 1,200-1,600 MW through four independently operable hyperscale modules.

Each module could support up to 400 MW of capacity for AI, cloud, colocation and high-performance computing workloads.

According to the developer, the project is planned around a sanctioned power capacity of 2,000 MVA from TGTRANSCO.

The site is less than 500 metres from POWERGRID’s 765/400 kV infrastructure and adjacent to TGTRANSCO’s 400/220 kV substations.

Fortune said the campus would use treated greywater for cooling and other non-potable requirements.

It also plans to deploy water-efficient, closed-loop cooling systems for high-density AI computing, supported by recycling, reuse and continuous monitoring.

The company expects the park’s freshwater requirement to be substantially lower than that of a conventional industrial park of comparable scale.

Fortune also plans to procure renewable electricity through long-term solar and wind power purchase agreements and evaluate round-the-clock renewable-energy solutions as the development progresses.