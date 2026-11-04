Fractal Analytics bets on large AI deals, partnerships to drive growth

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company Fractal Analytics is banking on large deals and mergers to move into its next growth phase as more companies embed AI to orchestrate and transform their workflows, Srikanth Velamakkani, co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO), said.

“We have two more growth vectors. One is the large deals and partnerships, which I think is slowly taking off. So it will also start to matter in the next few quarters. And finally, any growth in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A). There's been no M&A so far. Hopefully that sets us up for nice growth,” he said in an interaction with Business Standard after the firm's second-quarter FY27 results.

Fractal reported its first $100 million quarterly revenue in the second quarter of FY27.

Large deals for Fractal refer to those above $10 million in contract value, and the client base in this category is increasing, according to its investor presentation. The number of clients with more than $10 million in annual revenue contribution on a trailing 12-month basis inched up to eight in the second quarter from seven a year earlier. For $20 million, that number went up to six from four.

While Fractal will start with small AI deals — some as little as $250,000 — better client mining opens up a plethora of opportunities to use AI in other operations.

“As AI solves larger and more complex problems, clients are giving us deals that spans months and years which creates the right conditions for future growth. So as we get larger deals. the growth equation will become easier for us because the deals themselves will start to contribute a meaningful fraction of the overall growth of the company. And that is something that Fractal hasn't had a very historical strong muscle, but we are beginning to build it. And the market is also shaping in that direction where AI can do more complex, longer term problems,” he added.

The first growth vector refers to Fractal's traditional strongholds, with growth across verticals such as healthcare and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Healthcare and life sciences grew 79 per cent, while BFSI was up 30 per cent.

Despite being heavily regulated, the two sectors have been rapid adopters of AI because of the repetitive cognitive activities involved. AI has a much stronger chance of augmenting, automating and redesigning these activities. Velamakkani explained that BFSI companies in the US are likely to invest a third of their technology spending in AI.

When asked about the pricing of larger deals, Velamakkani explained that for small deals, unit economics are not factored in, but for large ones, they become the cornerstone of how efficiently the company can solve the problem. “So that is a part that sometimes we might end up looking way too expensive.”

Fractal’s AI products business, which includes its Cogentiq agentic AI platform, grew 39 per cent compared with last year and crossed ₹150 crore in annual revenue run rate. The products business now accounts for 4 per cent of the company’s revenue.

“Eventually product revenue is beginning to take off nicely which tells me that the hockey stick on the product is beginning to look like it's going to play out.”