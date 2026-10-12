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Home / Companies / News / France confers highest civilian honour on Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal

France confers highest civilian honour on Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal

France confers highest civilian honour on Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by French President Emmanuel Macron. The honour recognises his contributions to strengthening economic ties between India and France, as well as his work in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 12:15 PM IST