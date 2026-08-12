From honourary knighthood to Padma Bhushan: Chandrasekaran's many accolades

As N Chandrasekaran steps down as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends, his career is to be remembered not only for transforming one of India's largest conglomerates, but also for the recognition he has received outside the Tata Group.

Padma Bhushan

Chandrasekaran was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2022 in the field of Trade & Industry. The Padma Bhushan is one of India's highest civilian honours and recognises distinguished service of a high order.

The award came after Chandrasekaran had spent decades at TCS, where he rose through the ranks to become chief executive and managing director, before taking charge of Tata Sons in 2017.

Honorary KBE

Chandrasekaran was named an Honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III. The honour was approved in 2024 for his services to UK-India business relations, while the insignia was formally presented to him in New Delhi on March 18, 2026.

The distinction recognises the importance of the Tata Group's long-standing presence in Britain through businesses such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Steel, as well as its growing investments in batteries, technology and advanced manufacturing.

Because the honour is honorary and Chandrasekaran is a foreign national, he does not use the title "Sir".

Légion d'Honneur

In 2023, Chandrasekaran was conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, France's highest civilian award. The honour recognised his contribution to strengthening India-France commercial and economic relations. It was presented by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron.

US National Academy of Engineering Member

Chandrasekaran was elected an International Member of the US National Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest professional distinctions available in engineering. His election recognised his contribution to advancing the Indian software industry.

The recognition is particularly significant given his three-decade career in the technology industry and his role in building TCS into a global IT services company.

In 2022, Chandrasekaran also received the President Eisenhower Global Leadership Award from the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU).

The award recognises business leaders who make significant contributions to international commerce while promoting greater understanding between countries.