From Innovist to Minimalist: Why India's beauty brands are hot targets

L’Oréal recently announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Innovist, a rapidly growing Indian personal care company, and the parent of Bare Anatomy, Chemist at Play and Sunscoop.

Created using ChatGPT Viewed alongside Hindustan Unilever's acquisition of Minimalist, Estée Lauder's acquisition of Forest Essentials, and a series of investments and acquisitions involving beauty and wellness startups over the past few years, the transaction shows that India's beauty industry is witnessing a fundamental shift. The world's largest beauty and consumer goods companies are increasingly buying Indian brands instead of building competing products from scratch.

The new beauty playbook

For decades, the beauty industry followed a relatively predictable model where large companies invested heavily in research, developed products internally, spent aggressively on advertising, and then leveraged their distribution networks to reach consumers.

That model is changing. Today, many of the most successful beauty innovations are emerging from startups. Founders identify a trend, build a community around it, test products quickly, and create demand online. Once these brands establish a loyal customer base and prove the market opportunity, larger companies step in with capital, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution muscle.

The shift is evident across India's consumer sector. Alongside beauty deals such as Minimalist and Innovist, large consumer companies have acquired or invested in digital-first brands across nutrition, wellness, snacking and grooming categories. The common thread is the growing importance of online commerce and digital discovery.

According to Rohit Shankar, partner at Bain & Company, India's beauty and personal care market has been reshaped by insurgent brands that have created entirely new segments while accelerating the growth of existing categories.

"India remains a very attractive and high-growth market for beauty with rising incomes, a young population, a large number of people joining the workforce, and unprecedented awareness, interest, and access to new brands, formats, and segments," Shankar told Business Standard.

Created using ChatGPT He added that many of these brands have led the industry in content-driven marketing, channel innovation and data-led consumer engagement.

Buying growth is faster than building it

For multinational beauty companies, acquisitions offer several advantages. For example, today beauty discovery happens increasingly through Instagram, YouTube, influencers, online marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms rather than traditional retail shelves. This provides immediate access to younger consumers. Second, they provide access to proven products and categories, like how Minimalist helped popularise ingredient-led skincare in India, Innovist built brands around science-backed personal care, and Forest Essentials created a premium Ayurveda proposition long before many multinational competitors recognised the opportunity.

"These startups have not merely launched new brands. They have also helped build entirely new beauty categories such as active-ingredient serums while accelerating adoption of products such as sunscreens and moisturisers," Shankar said.

"These brands have built distinctive moats and strong positions in premium market partitions," he said. "With a sharp and distinctive positioning, they are winning audiences and segments that large companies have found difficult to scale and are thereby complementary to the portfolio of organisations with large, legacy brands."

ALSO READ: L'Oreal signs agreement to acquire majority stake in D2C firm Innovist According to Shankar, the economics make sense as building a successful beauty brand can take years, but acquiring one that has already demonstrated product-market fit often reduces execution risk while accelerating growth.

Ingredients are becoming brands

The rise of ingredient-led products has been one of the most striking changes in the beauty industry over the past few years. Consumers increasingly search for niacinamide, retinol, ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid rather than simply trusting traditional brand advertising. This has fuelled the growth of brands such as Minimalist, Chemist at Play, Bare Anatomy, Foxtale, and The Derma Co.

According to Shankar, consumer behaviour has evolved rapidly, particularly among younger urban consumers. He said beauty and personal care consumption is increasingly driven by roughly 10 million affluent, digitally savvy beauty enthusiasts who spend significantly more on beauty products than the average consumer.

"There is unprecedented interest in beauty trends, consumption of beauty content, and a steady rise in addition of new formats, ingredients, and propositions to the consumer repertoire," he said.

He added that in certain online categories, more than 50 per cent of the sales of certain online platforms are products launched within the last 5 years.

From sales market to innovation market

Earlier, India was mainly viewed by multinational beauty companies as a large and attractive consumer market. However, now, it is increasingly becoming something more.

Edyta Kurek, senior vice-president and head of Oriflame India and Indonesia, told Business Standard that India is emerging as an important source of beauty innovation and consumer insight.

"India is far more than a large consumer market. Its diversity, strong digital engagement, and rapidly evolving consumer preferences make it a genuine source of insights and innovation, with Indian consumers increasingly shaping beauty trends and product development that travel beyond the local market," she said.

According to Kurek, consumer expectations have changed more during the past five years than during the previous fifteen. "They want to understand what goes into a product, how it performs, and whether it meets the same standards a brand follows globally," she said.

Digital platforms have accelerated this transformation by enabling direct consumer feedback and shortening product development cycles.

Shankar said India has particular strengths in Ayurvedic and natural beauty formulations as well as products designed for local skin and hair conditions.

Acquisition replaces IPO as exit route

While acquisitions are being driven by consumer demand and innovation, the changing funding environment has also played a role. Industry experts point out that many direct-to-consumer brands were built during a period when capital was relatively easy to access. As funding has become more selective and digital customer acquisition costs have risen, strategic partnerships and acquisitions have become increasingly attractive routes to scale.

For startups, partnering with a larger company can provide access to capital, manufacturing, supply chains, and nationwide distribution. For incumbents, acquisitions offer innovation, digital capabilities, and access to younger consumers. According to Shankar, India's direct-to-consumer story is not ending, it is evolving. The future is likely to belong to brands that successfully combine digital discovery with physical distribution.