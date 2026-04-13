FruBon parent Dev Milk Foods gets funding from Fireside Ventures, investors

Dev Milk Foods, the entity behind the consumer dairy and ice cream brand FruBon, has raised funding from Fireside Ventures, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and a group of angel investors, the company said on Monday, but did not disclose the size of the capital raise.

The fundraise would be utilised to expand distribution and strengthen ice cream and value-added dairy portfolio. It will accelerate market expansion, scale manufacturing capabilities, and drive product innovation across north and west India.

Announcing the funding from Fireside Ventures, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and a group of angel investors, Dev Milk Foods, in a release, said the investment marks a significant milestone in the growth journey as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the ice cream and value-added dairy segment across north India.

"The company plans to utilise the newly raised capital to expand its retail footprint, enhance production and cold chain infrastructure, and accelerate innovation across its portfolio of dairy and ice cream products," the release said.

Founded by dairy technologist D D Verma and led by Rahul Verma and Rohit Verma, FruBon has developed a portfolio across categories, including ice creams, flavoured milk, paneer, ghee, lassi, chaach and traditional dairy products.

FruBon operates an integrated supply chain supported by milk collection centres across Rajasthan and a manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City, Jaipur.

Since its commercial launch in 2017, the company has expanded its presence to 75-plus cities and towns across north India through general trade, modern retail, partnerships and quick commerce platforms, the release further added.