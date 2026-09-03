FSSAI takes action against British Life Sciences over expired infant food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) has initiated enforcement action against Bengaluru-based firm British Life Sciences Pvt Ltd over violations involving infant food products.

The action was taken during an inspection at the company’s premises in Bengaluru as part of an enforcement drive aimed at ensuring the safety and compliance of infant food products.

According to FSSAI, a significant quantity of misbranded infant food products was found during the inspection. The products were seized in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Given the potential risks that non-compliant infant food products could pose to infants and young children, legal proceedings have also been initiated against the food business operator (FBO).

3.7 MT of expired products ordered for destruction

The food safety authority said that 3.7 metric tonnes (MT) of expired infant food products were ordered to be destroyed in accordance with directions issued by the court. The expired stock was subsequently disposed of safely to prevent its reuse, diversion or reintroduction into the food chain.

British Life Sciences is part of the British Biologicals group, with a product portfolio centred largely on nutrition for mothers and children. It markets infant formula under brands such as MMS, MMS Gold, Nascent and Optilait, along with specialised formulas designed for low-birth-weight and premature babies.

The company also offers baby cereals through its Mum’s Care brand, as well as nutrition products for children and multivitamin and mineral gummies. Its portfolio further includes products aimed at supporting nutrition during pregnancy and lactation, along with a wider range of nutritional supplements.