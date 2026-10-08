FSSAI issues notices to Dr Reddy's, Nestle, Flipkart over misleading ads

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Thursday that it had issued notices to Dr Reddy’s, Nestle Health Science Limited, Tirupati Wellness Pvt Ltd, Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd and Netmeds Healthcare Ltd regarding non-compliant advertising and claims for “Celevida GLP+” on e-commerce platforms.

They must show cause as to why action should not be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act), and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder.

The food regulator said in a social media post that the product (Celevida GLP+) was advertised as “High Protein Support for Lean Muscle Preservation during GLP-1/GIP Therapies,” with claims associating its consumption with GLP-1/GIP therapies and preservation of lean muscle, implying suitability for a specific physiological condition.

“The brand name "Celevida GLP+", along with the GLP-1/GIP therapy-related claims, was found to create a misleading association between the product and such therapies,” stated the regulator.

“The disclaimer stating that Celevida GLP is only a brand name and does not represent its true nature was not considered sufficient to negate the misleading impression created by the overall presentation of the product.”

Claims of helping maintain lean muscle, supporting muscle strength and preserving lean mass were found to be misleading by FSSAI, potentially portraying it as a complete nutrition product or meal replacement.

It also flagged issues with the claim “Contains 100% RDA BCAA” and the representation of purity derived from its European origin. The regulator also directed food business operators (FBOs) to discontinue using the term “100%” on food labels, packaging and promotional content.

In its other actions, the regulator suspended the licence of Shreyash Retail Pvt Ltd for selling expired or rotten food products through Flipkart and sanctioned prosecution against Nex International for selling loose raisins with pesticide residues exceeding the prescribed maximum limits.

Shreyash Retail was found to be repeatedly involved in the sale of expired or rotten food products, with over 130 consumer complaints/grievances and 70 consumer complaints specifically relating to such instances, according to FSSAI. “In certain instances, consumers also reported vomiting after consuming expired/rotten food products,” it stated.

The regulator stated that warehouse inspections in Delhi and Noida found expired and near-expiry food products, along with deficiencies in hygienic and sanitary conditions.

FSSAI further drew a regulatory sample of “Raisins (Loose)” from Nex International, which the Primary Food Analyst found unsafe due to pesticide residues exceeding the prescribed maximum limits.

The regulator stated that the FBO appealed against the Food Analyst’s report. The counterpart sample was then referred to the Referral Laboratory for secondary analysis, which confirmed that the sample was unsafe, "with pesticide residues including benomyl and carbendazim expressed as Carbendazim, and Lambda Cyhalothrin exceeding the maximum permitted limits."