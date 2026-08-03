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Home / Companies / News / FSSAI names USL, Inbrew, others in crackdown on flavouring norms violations

FSSAI names USL, Inbrew, others in crackdown on flavouring norms violations

The regulator said that the notices have been issued as certain manufacturers are adding the flavour of the standardised alcoholic beverage itself

alcohol effects by age

FSSAI had observed that the companies were not complying with the provisions on the prohibited use of added flavours. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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Food safety regulator FSSAI on Sunday said it has issued notices to several alcoholic beverage manufacturing units of United Spirits Ltd and INBREW Beverages for adding flavours that mimic a product's natural profile.

In an official statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) clarified that there is no prohibition on the use of flavouring substances.

The regulator said that the notices have been issued as certain manufacturers are adding the flavour of the standardised alcoholic beverage itself. For instance, the addition of rum flavour in rum or whisky flavour in whisky.

On July 10, FSSAI said it had issued notices to alcoholic beverage manufacturers for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, including the unauthorised use of added flavours and non-compliance with age-related claims.

 

Last month, when the regulator had issued a notice, it had not disclosed the names of alcoBev players and their respective plants.

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Issuing a clarification on Sunday explaining its position, FSSAI said a notice has been issued to the Baramati plant of United Spirits Ltd (USL), which produces McDowell's No 1 Rum.

Besides, it has also named USL, Madhya Pradesh plant producing Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky.

USL, which is now owned by British spirits major Diageo Plc Madhya Pradesh plant producing Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky.

It has also named Mohan Rocky Springwater, INBREW Beverages and Associated Alcohol & Breweries.

It has also done "inspections and sampling" in Goa from the premises of Mandexi Distilleries & Breweries.

Moreover, "notices have been issued to six other manufacturers in the State of Maharashtra in this case and further necessary action to follow soon," it said.

The FSSAI had observed that the companies were not complying with the provisions on the prohibited use of added flavours, misleading age-related claims, and blend age disclosures.

According to the regulator, certain manufacturers are blending added flavours that mimic a product's natural profile (e.g in Rum, Brandy, Gin, Malt/Grain Whisky, Wine and Beer).

"This directly contravenes the regulation stating that these products must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FSSAI beverage United Breweries

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:32 PM IST