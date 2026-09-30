FSSAI suspends Seven Seas Hospitality licence over safety violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday suspended the licence of Seven Seas Hospitality Private Limited, a Delhi-based catering and banqueting company, with immediate effect due to non-compliance and food safety violations observed during an inspection of its food premises.

In posts on Instagram and X, FSSAI stated, “Poor hygiene and sanitation conditions were observed, including water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas.”

Deteriorated food materials, including fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts, were found, the food regulator added. There were also rotten capsicums and blackened, degraded cooking oil.

It added that there was “inadequate segregation of meat and vegetarian foods, improper meat storage and condensation dripping onto food items in cold storage units.”

Deficiencies in infrastructure and pest control were also flagged by the regulator, including refrigeration leakage, excessive ice deposition, plaster flaking, inadequate cold storage, poor ventilation and lighting, and the presence of cockroaches and house flies.

FSSAI stated that approximately 74 kilograms of non-compliant food items were destroyed on-site. The food business operator (FBO) recorded a compliance score of 30 per cent, which is classified as non-compliant.