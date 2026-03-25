Fullife Healthcare raises Rs 300 crore from Elev8 Venture Partners

Fullife Healthcare, a consumer health and wellness company, has raised ₹300 crore from Elev8 Venture Partners and its limited partners in a Series D funding round.

The round marks Elev8’s first investment in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space.

The company said the capital will be used to accelerate growth across its brands — Fast&Up, Chicnutrix and NightOut — which together offer over 100 stock keeping units across hydration, metabolic health, sports nutrition and beauty wellness.

“The company has been profitable, and the investment will support its next phase of growth in the rapidly expanding health and wellness category,” it said in a statement.

Fullife plans to expand its portfolio into areas such as digestive health, sleep support and protein-based nutrition to strengthen its presence in the broader wellness ecosystem.

Its strategy is centred on building a “from India, for India, for global markets” platform, with a focus on strengthening distribution, expanding retail presence and improving consumer access through digital channels.

The company is already present in over 40 countries through its brands and is looking to accelerate growth in key international markets, including the UK, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United States.

It is also investing in manufacturing scale, product innovation and new delivery formats to enhance consumer experience.

Varun Khanna, chief executive officer of Fullife, said the partnership would support the company’s long-term ambitions.

“With a quality-first, consumer-first approach, we’re excited to enter the next phase of our growth… as we build a global FMHG (fast moving health goods) company that is proudly made in India,” he said.

Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners, said the firm sees strong potential in the health and wellness segment.

“Our investment… reflects our conviction in this emerging category and in the team’s ability to build a scaled consumer health platform from India,” he said.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Fullife Healthcare and its shareholders on the transaction.