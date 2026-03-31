Future Wealth launches $50 mn fund to back founders across India, UAE

Future Wealth Investments, a Singapore-based investment firm with a multi-geography focus across India, the UAE and Singapore, has announced the launch of its debut venture fund with a target corpus of $50 million and a green shoe option of $10 million, taking the total potential fund size to $60 million.

The fund primarily focuses on pre-seed to Series A investments — backing founders at the earliest stages of company building, often before formal market categories are fully defined. The firm plans to invest initial cheques ranging from $250,000 to $5 million, with significant reserves allocated for follow-on participation in high-performing portfolio companies. The fund aims to build a portfolio of 20 high-conviction bets.

While the investment mandate is sector-agnostic, the fund has identified certain areas of strategic importance and interest — artificial intelligence, consumer businesses, supply chain and logistics, and hardware-led innovation.

“The most significant companies of the next decade are being built today in markets and categories that do not yet have a name. That is where we intend to be,” said Rohit Kapoor, managing partner, Future Wealth Investments.

Kapoor, who leads Future Wealth Investments, brings over two decades of experience in private banking and wealth management across global institutions such as HSBC and Crédit Agricole, along with extensive experience across Southeast Asian capital markets. The firm is supported by an advisory board comprising founders of publicly listed companies in India and the UAE, as well as a network of operators, investors and capital allocators across Silicon Valley and Asia.

The firm has already made investments across sectors, including premium pet care brand Heads Up For Tails, satellite communications startup Tantrayut, media network B4U Media, fintech platform Mobipay, quick commerce startup Zippee, and Asia Pacific corporate service provider Vivos.

Future Wealth’s three-market focus is designed to leverage the strengths of each region. India offers scale and a strong founder ecosystem, Singapore provides institutional capital access and Southeast Asia connectivity, while the UAE has emerged as an important base for India-origin founders building global businesses.

The fund launch comes amid continued momentum in India’s venture capital ecosystem. In 2025, India saw over $12.1 billion worth of new venture capital and private equity funds launched, marking a 39 per cent year-on-year increase, with nearly 58 per cent of these funds focused on early-stage investments. Established venture firms such as Accel also raised significant India-focused funds during the period, while first-time funds accounted for nearly one-third of total venture and growth capital raised.