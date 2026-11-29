Gail (India) Ltd, the state-run natural gas company, plans to foray into the data centre business, and has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from companies to form a 50:50 joint venture that will build and run digital infrastructure, starting with a facility of at least 5 megawatts (MW) at its Chhainsa site in Faridabad, Haryana.

The natural gas transmission and marketing major late last month invited EOIs from prospective partners, offering land and access to its extensive optical fibre network as its contribution to the proposed venture. The selected partner will bring data centre operating experience and participate equally in the joint venture, according to the tender document.

The proposed joint venture company (JVC) would develop, operate and commercialise data centre services and could add facilities elsewhere in India "based on the favourable techno-economics," the document said.

The move marks a diversification of Gail's business beyond its traditional natural gas, LPG, petrochemicals and energy operations, allowing it to explore opportunities in digital infrastructure by leveraging assets developed alongside its cross-country pipeline network.

Gail's proposal is centred on two existing assets: 2,100 square metres of land at Chhainsa and a portion of its roughly 15,800-km optical fibre cable (OFC) network, which runs alongside its gas and LPG pipelines and connects more than 100 towns and cities.

Both assets will be made available to the joint venture on an arm's-length basis, with their valuation to be determined at a later stage, according to the tender document.

The arrangement could allow Gail to participate in the digital infrastructure market without having to develop the specialised operating capabilities of a data centre business independently. The proposed partner, meanwhile, would gain access to land and connectivity infrastructure that could help reduce some of the initial development hurdles.

Gail says it has about 15,800 km of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) along its cross-country gas and LPG pipelines, connecting more than 100 towns and cities. Network reach and connectivity are core to data centre economics, and part of this infrastructure will be contributed to the JVC.

If Chhainsa performs, the JVC may set up data centres at other Gail locations: Gandhar, Vaghodia and Sapar in Gujarat, Babrala in Uttar Pradesh, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, Sohna in Haryana, and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The tender was issued by Gail's telecom arm, GailTEL, which already runs the pipeline fibre network under applicable rules and regulations.

Under the proposed structure, the joint venture company will be responsible for arranging electricity and water for the Chhainsa facility.

The EOI does not specify the proposed source of power or the arrangements for meeting the facility's electricity requirements.

Power availability, cost and reliability are among the most important determinants of data centre economics because these facilities require continuous electricity for servers, cooling and supporting infrastructure.

Gail's fibre network, operated through its telecom arm GailTEL, is a central part of the proposed business proposition. Optical fibre connectivity is an important component of data centre infrastructure, linking facilities to telecommunications networks, cloud platforms and enterprise customers.

The proposed entry comes as India's data centre industry expands on the back of growing cloud adoption, digital services, data localisation requirements and rising computing needs associated with artificial intelligence.

Demand for data centre capacity is increasingly drawing investment from domestic and international operators, with land availability, reliable electricity, connectivity and access to customers emerging as important factors in determining project locations.

For Gail, the opportunity is to monetise infrastructure developed primarily to support its core pipeline and telecommunications operations by extending its use into a different but infrastructure-intensive business.

The company's existing fibre network and land holdings could provide a foundation for this diversification, while a joint venture structure would allow it to access specialist technical and operational expertise.

Gail's selection criteria for the JV partner indicate that securing customers and demand for the proposed facility will be a major consideration before the company commits to the project.

The EOI assigns the highest weightage of 30 marks to the prospective partner's offtake commitment, or the proportion of Chhainsa's proposed capacity it agrees to book as a customer. Bidders committing to utilise at least 80 per cent of the capacity will receive the maximum score in this category.

Financial strength and operational experience will account for the remaining evaluation criteria.

Average annual turnover carries 25 marks, with companies reporting at least Rs 100 crore over the preceding three years receiving the highest score. The number of data centres owned by a bidder carries 15 marks, as does the number of facilities operated by the bidder or its affiliates.

The size of the largest data centre owned by the applicant accounts for the remaining 15 marks, with the highest score reserved for facilities with an IT load of at least 25 MW.

The scoring structure suggests that Gail is looking beyond a conventional infrastructure developer and is seeking a partner capable of bringing both operating expertise and a substantial customer pipeline.

This could favour established data centre operators, cloud service providers, telecommunications companies and enterprise technology players with captive or identifiable demand for computing and storage infrastructure.