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Gail to invest $63 million in heating unit at Ratnagiri LNG terminal

The facility, due to be completed by June 2027, will enable the company to run the LNG terminal at its full capacity ‌of 5 million tons per annum

Gail India

Gail is also building a small size ‌captive power ​plant to generate ​heat for the liquefied natural gas facility | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters GOA
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 11:41 AM IST

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Gail India is investing ₹600 crore ($63.1 ​million) to build a heating ​unit at its Ratnagiri LNG ‌terminal to help it gasify the super-chilled fuel, the company's business development director told reporters on Wednesday.

The facility, due to be completed by June 2027, will enable the company to run the LNG terminal at its full capacity ‌of 5 million tons per annum, RK Singhal said at an industry event.

The facility is operating at about 50% capacity as the heating unit is not ready, ​Singhal said.

The Ratnagiri facility was generating heat through the ‌waste of a power plant operated by another entity ​to ‌gasify the fuel. That plant is not ‌functional now, he said.

 

Gail is also building a small size ‌captive power ​plant to generate ​heat for the liquefied natural gas facility, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : GAIL GAIL India Gail (India) Liquefied Natural Gas

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 11:41 AM IST