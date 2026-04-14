GAIL to invest Rs 3,800 crore in 700 MW solar projects in UP, Maharashtra

State-run GAIL (India) Ltd approved the setting up of 700 megawatts (MW) of solar power projects with an investment of Rs 3,800 crore in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Maharashtra, the company said on April 14.

GAIL will develop a 600 MW solar power project along with a 550 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) at the TUSCO solar park in Jhansi. The project will primarily cater to the captive energy requirements of GAIL’s petrochemical plant in the state. will develop a 600 MW solar power project along with a 550 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) at the TUSCO solar park in Jhansi. The project will primarily cater to the captive energy requirements of GAIL’s petrochemical plant in the state.

The company will also set up a 100 MW solar power project with a 22 MWh BESS in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, in Maharashtra. The facility will mainly serve the captive requirements of GAIL’s propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene (PDH-PP) plant at Usar in Raigad district.

GAIL’s installed renewable energy capacity will substantially increase to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW upon commissioning of these projects, said chairman and managing director Deepak Gupta.

“These projects mark a significant milestone in GAIL’s journey towards achieving its net zero targets, aligned with India’s broader energy transition goals. Further, the integration of advanced energy storage systems will ensure efficient utilisation of solar power by addressing intermittency challenges and enabling round-the-clock availability of renewable energy,” GAIL said in a press release.