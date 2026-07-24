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Adani Group denies airline launch reports, rules out aviation entry

Adani Enterprises has ruled out plans to launch an airline, saying reports about its entry into the aviation business are baseless

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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Adani Enterprises on Friday said it is not considering any plan to enter the airline business, dismissing recent media reports and market speculation.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said it is "not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business", rejecting reports that claimed it was looking to expand into commercial aviation.
 
"We would like to categorically deny recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that the Company is planning to launch an airline. The reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," the company said.
 
The clarification follows reports that the Adani Group was exploring changes to existing rules that stop operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports from owning more than a 10 per cent stake in a scheduled airline.
 
 
While the group has ruled out plans to start an airline, it already has a major presence in India's aviation sector through its airport business.

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The Adani Group has continued to expand its airport business. Last month, Adani Airports announced plans to invest more than $2 billion in airport-linked commercial developments at six locations across India. The projects will include hotels, retail spaces and office complexes as part of a broader strategy to build business hubs around airports.
 

Adani's presence across sectors

 
The group entered the airport business in 2019 and now operates eight airports across India through Adani Enterprises. These include Mumbai, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports. Adani Enterprises also has businesses in roads, real estate and infrastructure.
 
Adani Ports is one of the largest private port operators by cargo volume in India. It manages 15 ports across the country, including Mundra Port in Gujarat, India's busiest private port.
 
In May, the group also partnered with Uber to establish the ride-hailing company's first data centre in India. Earlier, in February, the Adani Group announced plans to invest $100 billion by 2035 to build AI-ready data centres powered by renewable energy. The investment is part of a broader push by several companies to strengthen India's position in the global artificial intelligence sector.

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Topics : Gautam Adani Adani Group Aviation sector Indian airlines BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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