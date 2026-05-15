Friday, May 15, 2026 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gautam Adani, nephew near end of US legal battle with $18 mn SEC settlement

Gautam Adani, nephew near end of US legal battle with $18 mn SEC settlement

Adani and his nephew Sagar agreed to pay a total of $18 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that they made false and misleading representations about Adani Green Energy

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, chairs the Adani Group conglomerate and Sagar Adani is executive director at Adani Green Energy | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Nicola M White and Patricia Hurtado
 
Gautam Adani is on the cusp of ending a series of legal threats in the US, paving the way for Asia’s richest man to ramp up investment and capital raising after months battling allegations, including fraud and bribery. 
Adani and his nephew Sagar agreed to pay a total of $18 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations they made false and misleading representations about Adani Green Energy Ltd, according to a proposed agreement filed in federal court Thursday.  
The SEC alleged in a November 2024 lawsuit that Adani spearheaded an effort to pay or promise hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to Indian officials to win contracts Adani Green needed to develop India’s largest solar power plant project. The Justice Department is also moving to drop fraud charges against Gautam Adani in a parallel criminal case, Bloomberg News reported earlier.
 
 
Markets cheered the proposed settlement. Most dollar bonds of the Adani Group rose. An Adani Green Energy note due in 2042 jumped as much as 1 cent, the most since early April, to 98.3. A security from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone due in 2041 gained 0.8 cents.
 
A settlement would mark a milestone for the Adani Group, one of India’s most powerful companies whose interests include energy, airports, and a data center business that’s part of a $100 billion digital infrastructure push. It would help the conglomerate return to international capital markets and resume its aggressive expansion strategy, following allegations of market manipulation by short-seller Hindenburg Research in 2023 that Adani has also denied. 

Also Read

Gautam Adani

Cong links Indo-US trade deal to US's move to drop charges against Adani

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani may get relief as US weighs dropping fraud charges

Adani airports

Adani Airport Holdings signs deal with IHG Hotels for 5 properties

uber

Uber to set up first India data centre in partnership with Adani Grouppremium

MSCI

MSCI rejig: Adani Energy, MCX join Global Standard Index; Hyundai, RVNL out

 
“This is extremely positive for the group’s investor perception,” said Abhay Agarwal, chief investment officer at Piper Serica Advisors. It could put an end to the hit that the conglomerate took after the Hindenberg allegations, he said.  
The SEC had said that Adani and his nephew falsely touted the company’s compliance with anti-bribery principles and laws in connection with a $750 million bond offering. Adani Green raised at least $175 million from investors in the US, the SEC said at the time.
 
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, chairs the Adani Group conglomerate and Sagar Adani is executive director at Adani Green Energy. Neither the conglomerate nor its corporate units was sued by the SEC. The company denied the US allegations at the time.
 
Adani would pay $6 million and Sagar would pay $12 million to end the SEC’s lawsuit, under the proposed agreement, which still needs a judge’s approval.
 
The group’s dollar bonds are likely to advance further ahead, and the conglomerate, which already has strong alternative funding sources, could resume fundraising in the dollar bond market, according to Sharon Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst. 
Bloomberg News reported in February 2025 that since the cases were filed, Adani built a political influence operation in the US that included lawyers for white-shoe law firms and lobbyists.
 
While the Justice Department prosecution had been stalled with the Adanis not in the US, the SEC case had started to advance in court.
 
In January, Robert Giuffra Jr., co-chair of law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, told a federal judge that he reached an agreement to accept the lawsuit on Gautam Adani’s behalf. Court filings also showed that US-based lawyers agreed to accept formal notification of the lawsuit on Sagar Adani.
 
Gautam Adani’s lawyers then argued that the SEC’s fraud case should be dismissed, saying that regulators lacked necessary jurisdiction over the two men and that the alleged misstatements underpinning the case weren’t actionable.
 

More From This Section

Pradeep Aggarwal

Signature Global eyes launches worth ₹15,000 cr in FY27: Pradeep Aggarwalpremium

bharti airtel

Airtel to double down on levers to raise Arpu; flags 'broken' pricing modelpremium

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Sunil Bharti Mittal charts Airtel succession with 51% promoter stake goal

Gameskraft Technologies

ED freezes ₹526 crore deposits in money laundering case against Gameskraft

H P Singh, chairman and managing director (CMD), Satin Creditcare Network

Satin Creditcare Network aims to reach ₹32,000 crore AUM by FY30premium

Topics : Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Adani Green Energy Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeGold Duty RiseKaynes Technology ShareDividend Stocks TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026Cipla Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table