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Home / Companies / News / GCPL invests ₹200 crore in subsidiary Godrej Pet Care via rights issue

GCPL invests ₹200 crore in subsidiary Godrej Pet Care via rights issue

The FMCG company said the capital infusion will support its wholly owned subsidiary's business operations, growth plans and capital requirements

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL continues to hold 100 per cent of the voting share capital of Godrej Pet Care. In FY26, the subsidiary reported total revenue of ₹2.2 crore

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

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Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) invested ₹200 crore in its subsidiary, Godrej Pet Care, on July 22 by subscribing to equity shares offered through a rights issue. The investment is aimed at funding Godrej Pet Care's business operations, growth plans and capital requirements, GCPL said in a stock exchange filing.
 
"The investment is expected to support and strengthen the company's presence in the rapidly growing pet care category, which is a strategic growth area," the filing said.
 
The company subscribed to 1.6 crore (1,61,29,032) fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each, issued by Godrej Pet Care on a rights basis, at a premium of ₹114 per equity share, for an aggregate consideration of ₹200 crore.
 
 
GCPL continues to hold 100 per cent of the voting share capital of Godrej Pet Care. In FY26, the subsidiary reported total revenue of ₹2.2 crore.
 

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Topics : Godrej Consumer Products Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL Godrej

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

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