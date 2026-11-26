GEF Capital Partners achieved a $615 million first close of Fund IV, representing approximately 40 per cent growth over the firm's previous $440 million fund. The announcement was made at the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Climate Capital Summit 2026 in Mumbai. Fund IV is one of the largest climate private equity funds raised to date targeting mid-market, growth-stage equity investments in India and South Asia, reflecting increasing global institutional interest in India's energy transition and sustainable industrial growth.

Notably, the first close attracted a diverse group of global institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign investors, foundations and family offices, underscoring investor conviction in India's long-term climate, energy transition and sustainable industrial growth opportunities. The fund's limited partners are primarily based across Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United States.

Fund IV positions GEF to continue supporting mid-market, growth-stage businesses that enable India's climate transition. It builds on the firm's two decades of investment experience and focuses on energy transition, electric mobility, industrial decarbonisation, sustainable agriculture, water efficiency, circular economy solutions and climate-enabling solutions.

Raj Pai, co-founder and managing partner, GEF Capital Partners, said: “India's energy transition is increasingly becoming a driver of industrial growth and global competitiveness. We see significant opportunities in businesses that improve resource efficiency, accelerate electrification and strengthen sustainable supply chains.”

GEF-backed companies in India have collectively contributed to expanding renewable energy, advancing industrial decarbonisation, improving agricultural efficiency and enabling cleaner mobility solutions across India. A few notable ones include ReNew Power, Indian Energy Exchange, Premier Energies, Sterlite Electric, Sahyadri Farms, Arya.ag, TI Clean, Yulu Bikes and Hero Motors.

Several GEF portfolio companies have received industry recognition for value creation and sustainability leadership. In 2025, Premier Energies (solar manufacturing platform) was recognised with the Private Equity Exit Deal of the Year award, while in 2026, Membrane Technologies (industrial wastewater recycling and reuse) received the Private Equity Growth Deal of the Year award. Sterlite Electric (manufacturer of energy-efficient power products for energy networks) was also recognised in 2025 for excellence in its inclusive workforce initiatives.

The announcement at IVCA's Climate Capital Summit comes amid wider industry discussions on mobilising private capital for India's climate transition. The summit brings together fund managers, institutional investors, policymakers and industry leaders to examine investment opportunities and the role of alternative capital in supporting climate-focused businesses.