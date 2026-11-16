Geopolitics, ageing workforce to deepen Japan's ties with India: TVS SCS

At a time when Japan has emerged as the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, with inflows of $5.71 billion during the April-June quarter of FY27, Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) indicates that the growing India-Japan relationship will create fresh business opportunities for the logistics sector.

A senior company executive said Japanese companies are looking at India not just for economic reasons but also as a long-term strategic ally amid geopolitical uncertainties, while Japan’s ageing population and shrinking domestic workforce are also major drivers of this. TVS SCS’s proposed strategic investment deal with Japan-headquartered logistics and engineering company Sankyu is expected to close by the fourth quarter of this financial year. Interestingly, this is the third strategic or joint venture partnership that TVS SCS has entered into with a Japanese company.

“Japan is facing the challenge of an ageing workforce and does not have sufficient people to meet its labour requirements. It has to rely on countries that it considers long-term allies and partners. India is certainly one of those countries. The India-Japan relationship will only become stronger,” said Vikas Chadha, who took charge of TVS SCS as managing director in July.

In 2020, Mitsubishi Corporation acquired a minority stake in the company, while Sankyu Inc. signed a strategic MoU with TVS SCS in August 2026, with plans to acquire a 0.5 per cent equity stake. Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a Japanese trading and logistics company belonging to the Toyota Group, also had a long-standing joint venture — TVS Toyota Tsusho Supply Chain Solutions Ltd — with the Indian firm, starting in 2015.

The TVS SCS deal with Sankyu comes at a time when Japan's MUFG Bank has acquired a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd for $4.4 billion, which is seen as the largest cross-border investment in India’s financial services sector. This helped increase investments India received from Japan from $3.74 billion during the entire FY26 to $5.71 billion in a single quarter.

“While the relationship is driven by economic considerations, there is also a significant political dimension to it. Consequently, more Japanese companies are looking at employing Indians, establishing operations here and increasing investments. I believe this trend is sustainable because Japanese companies take considerable time to make decisions. They follow a disciplined, step-by-step approach, but once they decide, they go ahead with implementation,” he added.

The Sankyu deal is expected to help TVS SCS rope in Japanese manufacturers in India and also explore opportunities in West Asia and Southeast Asia, though India will remain its major market. “Around 32 per cent of our business comes from India, while the remaining 68 per cent comes from the rest of the world. India is our priority market, and we have taken several steps in terms of investments and customer acquisition. India has grown phenomenally, recording 64 per cent growth this quarter. Our aspiration is to increase India's share to 40 per cent of our business over the next two to three years,” he added.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to ₹36.5 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹16.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. It also delivered a strong performance across all geographies in Q2FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations growing 38 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,687.2 crore, compared to ₹2,662.6 crore in Q2FY26.