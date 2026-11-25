Insurance premiums reported by International Insurance Offices (IIOs) at GIFT City crossed $1 billion in the first six months of 2026-27 (H1FY27), with business in the June quarter surging nearly 10-fold year-on-year, as the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) seeks to position the hub as a centre for global insurance and technology-led innovation, K Rajaraman, Chairman of IFSCA said on Wednesday.

IIOs wrote premiums of $419 million in Q1FY27, compared with $43 million a year ago. The first-quarter premium was nearly 65 per cent of the entire premium written in FY26. By the end of Q2, premiums had crossed $1 billion.

GIFT City currently has 43 insurance offices and 38 insurance intermediary offices, while the number of insurers and reinsurers has doubled over the past year.

The regulator is looking to make technology a key driver of the next phase of growth, with artificial intelligence (AI) expected to transform underwriting, pricing, claims settlement and risk management.

Speaking during the IIA-BCG Annual Event 2026, Rajaraman said, “The first wave of digital insurance puts the whole process online. The same proposal forms, the same claim file on a screen. The second wave changes the process itself through re-engineering.”

Insurance is moving from a “detect and repair” model to “predict and prevent”, with AI enabling more precise underwriting, dynamic pricing and faster claims settlement, he said. Telematics, wearables, connected devices and behavioural data could help insurers assess risks more granularly and price policies closer to individual risk profiles, potentially improving affordability.

AI could also help shift health insurance towards preventive care by enabling policyholders to manage chronic conditions, reducing large claims. In agriculture, AI-based risk models, satellite imagery and smart contracts could automate crop-loss assessment and trigger payouts when specified conditions are met, reducing delays, disputes and administrative costs.

“Farmers waited for relief precisely when they needed the liquidity the most,” he said. Similar technology-led insurance models could cover fishing communities against cyclones, cities against extreme heat and MSMEs against floods.

However, the chairman cautioned that innovation should not compromise consumer protection. “Hyper-personalisation must not become exclusion. A model that prices out the vulnerable defeats the very purpose of insurance,” he said, stressing fairness, explainability, data protection and suitability at the point of sale.

IFSCA is providing regulatory pathways through sandboxes and its Techfin and ancillary services framework. Technology providers offering AI-based underwriting, satellite analytics and claims automation can register as Techfin entities without becoming full-fledged insurers. The regulator has registered 127 Techfin and ancillary service providers, while more than 150 entities provide financial support services under IFSC.

IFSCA also notified managing general agents regulations in June 2026 to facilitate models combining underwriting expertise, technology partners and risk capital.

The chairman said GIFT IFSC could become a platform for exporting insurance technology and financial services, with Indian companies developing intellectual property and products for global markets.

“The next step is for the Indian insurers to own their intellectual property, build products for the global market, and partner with global capital from a jurisdiction designed exactly for that,” he said.