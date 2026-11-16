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Glenmark launches generic Inlyta tablets for kidney cancer treatment in US

Glenmark Axitinib tablets (a generic equivalent to Pfizer's Inlyta) are used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a type of kidney cancer

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended September 2026, annual sales of Inlyta tablets in the US were around $538.4 million

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, on Monday announced the launch of Axitinib Tablets in 1 mg and 5 mg strengths, a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Inlyta tablets.

Glenmark Axitinib tablets (a generic equivalent to Pfizer's Inlyta) are used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a type of kidney cancer.

"The launch of Axitinib tablets reinforces Glenmark's commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable medicines for patients in the United States," said Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America.

By adding this product to its portfolio, the company continues to strengthen focus on addressing the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers, he said.

 

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended September 2026, annual sales of Inlyta tablets in the US were around $538.4 million, the company said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Pfizer cancer drugs cancer cancer treatment

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 12:23 PM IST