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Home / Companies / News / Glenmark launches new pump packs for OTC adapalene gel in US market

Glenmark launches new pump packs for OTC adapalene gel in US market

New 15 g and 45 g packs target the US OTC dermatology market, where the comparable Differin gel segment recorded $45.8 million in annual sales

Glenmark Pharma, US market, new drug launch, dermatology

Glenmark has launched pump-pack versions of its OTC Adapalene Gel USP, 0.1% in the US. (Representative image)

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched new pump-pack versions of its over-the-counter (OTC) Adapalene Gel USP, 0.1% in the US, expanding its presence in the country’s dermatology market, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
 
The product, marketed by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., is available in 15-gram and 45-gram pump packs. Glenmark said its adapalene gel can be compared with the active ingredient in Differin Gel 0.1%, an established OTC acne treatment. 
 
Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America, said, “The introduction of Adapalene Gel USP, 0.1% (OTC) in a new pump pack enhances consumer experience by offering a convenient and easy to use dispensing option while further strengthening our growing U.S. dermatology portfolio.” 
 
 
He said the launch reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high quality and affordable healthcare solutions that meet evolving consumer needs.
 
The company cited Nielsen syndicated data showing that the Differin Gel 0.1% OTC market recorded annual sales of about $45.8 million in the 52 weeks ended September 5, 2026. The market figure includes the brand and available therapeutic equivalents.

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The company has listed the new packs for purchase through Amazon and Walmart.com, according to its announcement.
 
Glenmark said the product will be marketed only for indications covered by its approved drug facts label. It also clarified that its product is not manufactured, distributed or licensed by Galderma, the company associated with Differin.
 
The launch comes as Glenmark continues to build its international portfolio across branded, innovative, generic and consumer-health products, with dermatology among its key focus areas. The company has a commercial presence in more than 80 countries, it said.

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 9:41 AM IST