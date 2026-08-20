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Home / Companies / News / Glenmark receives US FDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray

Glenmark receives US FDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray

Glenmark's Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Flonase Nasal Spray of Haleon US Holdings LLC

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray, the pharma major announced on Thursday.
 
Glenmark’s Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Flonase Nasal Spray of Haleon US Holdings LLC, and will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending June 2026, the Flonase Nasal Spray market, including the brand and all available therapeutic equivalents, recorded annual sales of approximately $295.2 million, the company said.
 
 
“The approval of Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray marks another step in expanding our respiratory portfolio in the US and builds on the strong foundation we have established in this therapeutic area. We remain committed to broadening access to quality, affordable treatment options that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers,” said Marc Kikuchi, Glenmark’s President & Business Head of North America.
 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 result

 
Late last month, Glenmark reported a multi-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹482.83 crore in Q1FY27, driven by strong revenue growth and a low base effect. It had posted a consolidated PAT of ₹46.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. 

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Glenmark's consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter of this fiscal stood at ₹4,018.48 crore as compared to Rs 3,264.44 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
 

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:27 AM IST