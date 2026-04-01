Glenmark takes direct control of Ryaltris sales in US from April 2026

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced a strategic shift to directly manage the commercialisation and distribution of its nasal spray Ryaltris in the United States, taking a step towards strengthening its innovative portfolio and on-ground presence. The company said it will oversee end-to-end commercialisation of Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray) in the US starting April 1, 2026. The move signals Glenmark’s transition towards a more direct and sustainable commercial model in the region. Launched in the US in 2022, the drug is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis in patients aged 12 years and above. The fixed-dose combination therapy brings together an antihistamine and a corticosteroid in a single formulation aimed at improving patient adherence.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis affects millions in the US, with effective symptom management and compliance remaining key challenges.

Under the new strategy, Glenmark will directly handle brand strategy, market access, and customer engagement for the product, enabling closer alignment with healthcare providers and faster response to market dynamics.

“The commercialisation of Ryaltris in the United States is an important step forward for our growth. It gives us greater operational control in engaging with the market and supporting healthcare providers and patients,” said Marc Kikuchi, president and business head, North America.

The product is already approved across major global markets, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, Russia, and China. During FY26, it was launched in 11 additional markets, taking its global footprint to 55 countries.

Glenmark, which operates 11 manufacturing facilities and six R&D centres worldwide, has been steadily expanding its focus on innovation alongside its generics and branded portfolio. The latest move underscores its intent to build a stronger, direct commercial presence in the US over the long term.