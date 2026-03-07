Go Digit gets GST demand notice of about ₹170 crore for FY18-FY22
Go Digit General Insurance on Saturday said it has received a demand notice of about ₹170 crore for short payment of goods and services tax (GST) for nearly five years.
The company has received an order copy from the Office of the Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Chennai South Commissionerate on March 6, confirming GST demand of ₹154.80 crore levying penalty of ₹15.48 crore and Interest u/s 50 of CGST Act, 2017 for the period July 2017 to March 2022, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.
The company is in the process of evaluating the legal advice on the implications and would file an appeal, it said.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 9:30 PM IST