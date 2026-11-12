Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Capital raises ₹2,500 crore from Temasek at ₹28,000 crore valuation

Godrej Capital raises ₹2,500 crore from Temasek at ₹28,000 crore valuation

Godrej Industries Group will retain approximately 80 per cent ownership in Godrej Capital following Temasek's ₹2,500 crore investment

Godrej Capital

Temasek invests ₹2,500 crore in Godrej Capital (File photo)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, has secured an equity investment of ₹2,500 crore from Singapore's state-owned Temasek Holdings at a valuation of up to ₹28,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
 
The investment will be made through Temasek's affiliate, Jongsong Investments Pte Ltd. Following the transaction, Godrej Industries Group will retain approximately 80 per cent ownership in the company, the statement said. The deal is subject to requisite regulatory approvals. 
 
Founded in 2020, Godrej Capital provides financial services to businesses and individuals through its subsidiaries. Its product portfolio includes home loans, loans against property, working capital loans, construction finance, gold loans, supply chain finance and personal loans.
 
 
The company has a presence in more than 100 cities and reported assets under management (AUM) of ₹35,000 crore as of October 31, 2026.  

Also Read

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia preparing to oust Jensen Huang after multiple extramarital affairs

Viswas Raghavan

M&A opportunities exist for Indian firms in Europe: Citi's Viswas Raghavanpremium

Jensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

From Reliance to Sarvam, Nvidia sits at the heart of India's AI planspremium

Greenjoules Private Limited

Greenjoules raises ₹150 crore in Series B round to expand renewable fuels

Nitesh Bansal, MD and CEO of R Systems

Significant share of R Systems revenue now driven by AI: CEO Nitesh Bansalpremium

Godrej Capital targets ₹1 trillion AUM by 2031

Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, said financial services was a major long-term growth area for the Group and that the investment would support Godrej Capital's expansion.
 
"We are delighted to welcome Temasek as a long-term investor in Godrej Capital. This investment is a testament to the exceptional business Manish and his team have built in a remarkably short period, and reflects confidence in the significant opportunity ahead," Godrej said.
 
He said the Group aimed to build Godrej Capital into a ₹1 trillion AUM business by 2031 and would focus on disciplined execution and strong governance.
 
Manish Shah, MD and CEO of Godrej Capital, said the company was established to build a diversified, technology-enabled financial services business with strong risk management and a customer-first approach.
 
"Today, with ₹35,000 crore in AUM, we have demonstrated the strength of our strategy and execution. This investment will help us accelerate growth, expand our reach across India, deepen our offerings for businesses, individuals and the communities we serve, and strengthen our technology-led capabilities," Shah said.
 

More From This Section

Tata Projects-led JV wins Dhaka Metro contract for 5.2-km underground line

Tata Projects-led JV wins Dhaka Metro contract for 5.2-km underground line

reliance industries

Reliance plans $4.6 billion coal gasification project in Andhra Pradesh

HFCL logo

HFCL bags export orders worth ₹834 crore for optical fibre cables

Tata Power, power projects, power grid, power sector, power industy, grid, electricity, electricity grid, electric grid

Tata Power seeks cost-linked Mundra tariff pacts with 4 more states

HFCL, HFCL Ltd

HFCL secures ₹834 crore overseas orders to supply optical fibre cables

Topics : Godrej Temasek Company News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStock to Buy TodayNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 2:07 PM IST