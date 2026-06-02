Godrej Industries enters wealth management, targets ₹1 trillion AUM by 2031

Godrej Industries on Tuesday forayed into the wealth management business, targeting assets under management (AUM) of ~1 trillion and a network of 35 locations over the next five years.

The group also plans to list its financial services arm, Godrej Capital, by 2031 and has earmarked ~5,000-7,000 crore to support the growth of its lending business.

The platform, branded as Godrej Wealth, will focus on affluent and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) through a technology-enabled model.

The business will primarily cater to clients with investable assets of ~2 crore and above, including entrepreneurs, new-age wealth creators, multi-generational business families, non-resident Indians (NRIs), and sophisticated investors with multi-asset investment needs.

Godrej Wealth will operate alongside Godrej Capital's lending business as part of the group's broader financial services platform.

“As India's wealth base deepens and financial assets become central to family wealth, there is a growing need for institutions that can provide long-term stewardship across generations. For over 129 years, the Godrej Group has stood for governance, trust, and institution building," said Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson designate, Godrej Industries.

He said wealth management would be a key long-term growth driver for the group's financial services business.

He added that the company aims to bring the same institutional approach and long-term perspective to individuals and families navigating increasingly complex financial needs.

Godrej also indicated that the company plans to list Godrej Capital by the end of 2031.

He said Godrej Capital is expected to contribute 10 per cent of the overall value of the Godrej Industries Group by 2031.

Kunal Karnani, CEO, Godrej Wealth, said the company would focus on delivering solutions tailored to customer requirements through its proprietary investment framework.

"The strategy for the business is to make sure that the customer is at the centre, providing them with the right set of solutions. For which we have the Godrej Choice Framework that goes through all the funds back-tested across the last 20 years, figuring out what makes the best sense for a particular type of customer," Karnani said.

Addressing competition in the wealth management industry, Manish Shah, MD&CEO, Godrej Capital, said the company was focused on solving customer needs rather than tracking rivals. "The differentiator lies in a more rigorous assessment of investors by combining behavioural data, existing portfolio analysis and technology, rather than relying solely on conventional risk-appetite questionnaires," Shah said.

He added that the company plans to leverage technology to provide clients with a consolidated view of their investments and identify overlaps across portfolios.

On talent acquisition, Shah said the new business would require a dedicated team, focusing on building capabilities to support customers' financial goals and the firm's long-term investment approach.

Separately, Shah said Godrej Capital has set an AUM target of ₹38,000 crore for the current financial year (FY27). Around 70 per cent of this is expected to come from the company's non-banking financial company (NBFC) business, while the remaining 30 per cent will be contributed by its housing finance arm.